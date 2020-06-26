The video can now be viewed on Youtube. Red Mountain Resort photo

Stacked Films finishes video for Rossland Seven Summits grads

The Castlegar-based company spent hours filming the grad ceremony on June 18

Stacked Films has finished making a memorable graduation ceremony video for Seven Summit Centre for Learning students in Rossland.

The Castlegar-based company spent hours recording the film during the ceremony at Red Mountain on June 18.

The video shows incredible aerial footage of the students as they take the Red chairlift up the mountain for their graduation photos.

Uriel Mulligan was stationed near the Red deck to film the grads hopping on the chairlift while Tyler Hadikin drove up the mountain to film the graduates celebrating at the summit.

Hadikin said he had to multitask to capture highlights of the event.

“I used a drone to film the grads on the chairlift and had a camera already set up to take photos of them as they arrived at the top,” said Hadikin. “I had to do a variety of things at once but it all worked out in the end.”

After the graduates downloaded from the chairlift, Stacked Films staff stuck around to film speeches, dinner and an award ceremony on the Red deck.

Hadikin said Seven Summit Centre for Learning students and staff were all comfortable during the production of the film.

“Everyone seemed really close and knew each other really well. You could tell the teachers really cared by the way they talked to students and their families,” said Hadikin. “Everyone was also super appreciative of the event being able to happen given the current circumstances.”

Mixed weather also provided opportunity for some amazing shots, according to Hadikin.

“It was interesting because it was raining and sunny during the event,” he said. “It helped to create an incredible rainbow in the last shot of the film.”

Nathan Rose spent two days after the ceremony to edit and perfect the film before it was put on YouTube.

You can view more photos and highlights of the graduation ceremony by visiting the Seven Summit Instagram page.

READ MORE: J.L. Crowe grad class reminded to be ‘bold and unconquerable’

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on

Comments are closed

Previous story
Extradition cases never dropped for political, diplomatic reasons, Trudeau was advised
Next story
Feds announce $2 million for Vancouver Aquarium for animal care costs

Just Posted

Trail RCMP report string of theft, stolen vehicle, and more

Weekly media brief from Greater Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich

Trail Blazers: Keepin’ it cool

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

USW Local 480 donates to family cause

The Fund assists families travelling to access medical care for their child.

Speak up, Wildsight urges

Letter to the Editor from Eddie Petryshen, Conservation Coordinator, Wildsight.

Stacked Films finishes video for Rossland Seven Summits grads

The Castlegar-based company spent hours filming the grad ceremony on June 18

NHL no longer considering Vancouver as hub city

Contingency plan for if player caught COVID-19 hit snag between league, health officials

Feds announce $2 million for Vancouver Aquarium for animal care costs

The aquarium found itself in financial trouble due to halting admissions because of COVID-19

Efforts by B.C. First Nations to keep COVID-19 rates low are working, says health officials

Concerns of a surge in cases still remain

COVID-19 increases risk for Canada’s ‘invisible’ homeless women: study

The study is the first ever comprehensive national portrait of women’s homelessness

Canada almost self-sufficient in PPE as Canadian businesses step up

Canada has still not received anywhere near the quantities of PPE that have been ordered

Supreme Court sides with Uber driver seeking better pay, benefits

Man behind the planned class action, David Heller, is an Ontario driver for UberEats

Police say person shot in Glasgow has died; 6 others injured

The wounded officer was in ‘a critical but stable condition’, according to police officials

VIDEO: Driver enters oncoming traffic, recklessly speeds through B.C. school zone

Dashcam footage was shared on Reddit Tuesday

B.C. reopening travel not sitting well with several First Nations

A number of safety conditions have yet to be met Indigenous leaders maintain

Most Read