Stacked Films finishes video for Rossland Seven Summits grads

The video can now be viewed on Youtube. Red Mountain Resort photo

Stacked Films has finished making a memorable graduation ceremony video for Seven Summit Centre for Learning students in Rossland.

The Castlegar-based company spent hours recording the film during the ceremony at Red Mountain on June 18.

The video shows incredible aerial footage of the students as they take the Red chairlift up the mountain for their graduation photos.

Uriel Mulligan was stationed near the Red deck to film the grads hopping on the chairlift while Tyler Hadikin drove up the mountain to film the graduates celebrating at the summit.

Hadikin said he had to multitask to capture highlights of the event.

“I used a drone to film the grads on the chairlift and had a camera already set up to take photos of them as they arrived at the top,” said Hadikin. “I had to do a variety of things at once but it all worked out in the end.”

After the graduates downloaded from the chairlift, Stacked Films staff stuck around to film speeches, dinner and an award ceremony on the Red deck.

Hadikin said Seven Summit Centre for Learning students and staff were all comfortable during the production of the film.

“Everyone seemed really close and knew each other really well. You could tell the teachers really cared by the way they talked to students and their families,” said Hadikin. “Everyone was also super appreciative of the event being able to happen given the current circumstances.”

Mixed weather also provided opportunity for some amazing shots, according to Hadikin.

“It was interesting because it was raining and sunny during the event,” he said. “It helped to create an incredible rainbow in the last shot of the film.”

Nathan Rose spent two days after the ceremony to edit and perfect the film before it was put on YouTube.

