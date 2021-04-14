“It’s never too early to start your own Advance Care Plan, but sometimes it can be too late,” says the BC Hospice Palliative Care Association. Photo: Joanna Nix-Walkup on Unsplash

“It’s never too early to start your own Advance Care Plan, but sometimes it can be too late,” says the BC Hospice Palliative Care Association. Photo: Joanna Nix-Walkup on Unsplash

Start the conversation on April 16, National Advance Care Planning Day

Hospice advises to communicate your wishes for peace of mind

By the BC Hospice Palliative Care Association

Although 80 per cent of Canadians believe Advance Care Plans are important, less than one in five actually have one.

April 16th is National Advance Care Planning Day in Canada and the BC Hospice Palliative Care Association (BCHPCA) is encouraging British Columbians and Yukoners to set aside time between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to talk openly with their family, friends, and loved ones about their values and wishes.

“Starting the conversation about what would be most important to you in a health care emergency is the first, and crucial, step in developing your own personalized Advance Care Plan,” says Pablita Thomas, executive director of BCHPCA.

“It’s never too early to start your own Advance Care Plan, but sometimes it can be too late.”

Advance Care Planning is the process of thinking and talking about your wishes, values, and preferences for your future health and personal care, in the event you are unable to speak for

yourself. Advance Care Plans also include the assignment of a representative to make decisions on your behalf.

The information within your Advance Care Plan is used during conversations with healthcare providers to help get you the treatments and care that is right for you.

“There are many gifts of Advance Care Planning,” says Donna Flood, President of BCHPCA.“Advance Care Planning provides you with peace of mind, knowing that others know your healthcare wishes in the event that you are unable to speak for yourself. For your family and friends, it reduces their burden, stress, and conflict by providing clear guidance for decision making on your behalf. And, it assists health care providers by knowing who will be making your health care decisions, reducing confusion in order to provide the best care specific to you.”

It is not always an easy conversation to have. Local Hospice Palliative Care Societies provide education to assist with understanding the Advance Care Planning process.

There are also many excellent online resources, including the Advance Care Planning website at www.advancecareplanning.ca where you can find information, tools, and prompts to start having these conversations.

The BCHPCA has also curated an Advance Care Planning page as a provincial and territorial resource from the Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association and BC Center for Palliative Care to guide your discussions.

On April 16 start your own conversation and give the gift of an Advance Care Plan to yourself, to your loved ones, and to your health care providers for peace of mind.

Read more: Greater Trail Hospice seeks volunteers

Read more: Splash for Cash (2020)


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

About the BCHPCA:

The BC Hospice Palliative Care Association is a not-for-profit, public membership organization, which has been representing individuals and organizations committed to promoting and

delivering hospice palliative care to British Columbians and Yukoners for over 34 years. Our members provide a broad range of hospice palliative care programs and services to people in

need across the province of B.C. and the Yukon with serious illnesses, their loved ones who are grieving, and their caregivers.

The services hospice societies deliver are accessible to all, regardless of the type of illness, age, sex, sexual orientation, race, culture, and religious beliefs.

City of TrailRosslandSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 indoor dining, drinking ban extending into May
Next story
B.C. overdose deaths still rising 5 years after public health emergency declared

Just Posted

Beth Swalwell, a Creston local, recently contracted COVID-19. (Photo Submitted)
‘A huge source of guilt’: Creston woman shares COVID-19 impact on her mental health

Beth Swalwell and her husband tested positive in March

Gus doing a little hard time before reuniting with his owners. Photo: Trail RCMP
Trail RCMP report cheery conclusions to missing cases

Media brief from the Trail and Greater District RCMP

Tim Schewe is a retired constable with many years of traffic law enforcement. To comment or learn more, please visit DriveSmartBC.ca.
Drivesmart BC: Rules around bicycle lanes

The lane is often painted green to distinguish it from lanes intended for motor vehicles.

“It’s never too early to start your own Advance Care Plan, but sometimes it can be too late,” says the BC Hospice Palliative Care Association. Photo: Joanna Nix-Walkup on Unsplash
Start the conversation on April 16, National Advance Care Planning Day

Hospice advises to communicate your wishes for peace of mind

FILE — In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of the Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, in Uniondale, N.Y. The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
72 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

This brings the total number of cases in the region to 9,666 since the pandemic began

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)
VIDEO: ‘Extremely, extremely rare’ blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca, Health Canada says

One case of the adverse effect has been reported in Canada

A screenshot from a Nuu-chah-nulth healing song and performance created in collaboration between Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso. (Screenshot from YouTube)
WATCH: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation brothers produce COVID-19 healing song

Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso share dance and inspiration.

Health Canada headquarters in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
Health Canada releases guidelines for reducing COVID-19 transmission at home

Improve indoor air quality by opening up your windows and doors, among the encouraged ventilation measures

Flow Academy is not accepting membership applications from anybody who has received a dose of the vaccine, according to a password-protected membership application form. (Submitted image)
B.C. martial arts gym refusing patrons who have been vaccinated, wear masks

Interior Health has already issued a ticket to Flow Academy for non-compliance with public health orders

MP Todd Doherty took to Facebook after his family recently received threats. (Todd Doherty, MP Facebook photo)
‘I don’t run and I don’t hide’: Cariboo MP says RCMP probing threats made against family

Todd Doherty has also notified House of Commons Protective Services

Two men walk past a sign on Main Street in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Calls for government transparency in COVID data continue as B.C.’s 3rd wave wears on

Social media, where both information and misinformation can spread like wildfire, has not helped

The music video for “Green and Blue” featured a Willington Care Centre in Burnaby as well as some of the volunteers and employees. (Screenshot/Todd Richard)
‘Green and Blue’: B.C. country musician releases tribute song for front-line workers

Richard’s new single has been viewed more than 3,000 times on his YouTube channel

An unidentified B.C. man said, in a human rights complaint, that he was refused a contract job after refusing to wear a mask when asked to by an on-site manager. (Unsplash)
Religious B.C. man lodges human rights complaint after fired for refusing to wear a mask

Worker’s claim that ‘to cover up our face infringes on our God-given ability to breathe’ dismissed by B.C. Human Rights Tribunal

This 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 was stolen from Black Creek Motors at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, April 11. Photos via blackcreekmotors.com
VIDEO: B.C. car dealer posts clip of thieves towing a truck right off his lot

Video shows one white truck towing another off Vancouver Island lot

Most Read