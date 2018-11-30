Statistics Canada says pace of Canadian economic growth slowed in 3rd quarter

Canadian economy grew at an annualized pace of 2.0 per cent in the third quarter compared with 2.9 per cent in the second quarter

The pace of economic growth in Canada slowed in the third quarter as business investment spending moved lower and the growth in household spending slowed, Statistics Canada said Friday.

The Canadian economy grew at an annualized pace of 2.0 per cent in the third quarter compared with 2.9 per cent in the second quarter, matching the expectations of economists, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

The overall move came as spending on non-residential investment in buildings and engineering structures fell 1.3 per cent, as investment in the oil and gas sector slowed. Machinery and equipment investment by businesses fell 2.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, the growth in household spending slowed to 0.3 per cent in the quarter, compared with 0.6 per cent in the second quarter. The drop came as spending on durable goods fell 0.7 per cent, with spending on vehicle purchases falling 1.6 per cent.

Total residential investment also fell 1.5 per cent as spending on new home construction fell 4.7 per cent, the largest decrease since the second quarter of 2009. Renovation spending fell 2.0 per cent, while ownership transfer costs rose 7.1 per cent.

The quarter ended on a weak note as real gross domestic product edged down 0.1 per cent in September. Statistics Canada noted it was the first move lower after seven consecutive months of growth.

The agency attributed September’s move lower to lower output across all goods-producing industries which slipped 0.7 per cent. Services industries edged up 0.2 per cent.

In its fall monetary policy report, the Bank of Canada had forecast growth at an annual rate of 1.8 per cent in the third quarter.

The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate target in October to 1.75 per cent, its highest level in about a decade.

Economists generally do not expect the central bank change the rate at a scheduled announcement next week, but expectations are for another rate increase in January.

Craig Wong, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada signs onto new NAFTA despite the persistence of steel and aluminum tariffs
Next story
BREAKING: 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

Just Posted

Natural Kootenay arch dubbed the Brooklyn Bridge

Place Names: Brooklyn Bridge and other stories

Christmas colour in the Kootenays

Christmas décor in the city’s planters is thanks to Trail Community in Bloom volunteers

Best Western supports Kootenay Boundary hospital

The downtown Trail hotel donated $10,000 toward the new KBRH emergency department

Christmas tree fundraiser underway in Trail

Saturday, Dec. 1, is National Christmas Tree Day in Canada

A vote for proportional representation

Letter to the Editor from Dave Carter of Castlegar

Fashion Fridays: The holiday gift guide

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Statistics Canada says pace of Canadian economic growth slowed in 3rd quarter

Canadian economy grew at an annualized pace of 2.0 per cent in the third quarter compared with 2.9 per cent in the second quarter

Feds to introduce co-developed legislation on Indigenous child services in 2019

Indigenous children are more than 50 per cent of the children in foster care in private homes in Canada

Canada signs onto new NAFTA despite the persistence of steel and aluminum tariffs

U.S.’s punitive tariffs on steel and aluminum from other countries remain in place, along with stiff countermeasures from Canada and Mexico

‘Mega’ holiday home displays using up more power: report

Lights, inflatables and other electronic displays have increased B.C.’s power load by 15% since 2012

Mouldy marijuana recalled in B.C., Ontario

RedeCan Pharm, an Ontario cannabis producer, issued the recall of about 900 ounces of product

Kootenays in for mild winter: Environment and Climate Change Canada

El Niño to bring warm weather to Western Canada this winter

California floods recede after storms in wildfire burn areas

Thursday’s storm brought 3.8 centimetres of rain in an hour

Massive, extended data breach at Marriott’s Starwood hotels

As many as 500 million people who stayed at Starwood hotels could be affected

Most Read