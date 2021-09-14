Streakers reported to Trail RCMP

September barely started before an unusual call came into the Trail RCMP detachment.
Friday, Sept. 3, police received a report of several naked men streaking on the road in the 3800 block of Woodland Drive, in Glenmerry.
The men were reported to have come from a party at a nearby home.
Police officers conducted patrols; however, no streakers were located.
The Trail RCMP ask party-goers to remain clothed and refrain from disturbing the neighbourhood with public group streaking incidents.
Impaired driver
Saturday evening, Trail RCMP conducted a roadside investigation on Highway 3B in Warfield.
Police allege the 66-year-old Trail man was driving his SUV while impaired by alcohol.
An officer reported to have detected an odour of liquor emanating from the man. A demand was read to the driver to provide a breath sample. Police say it resulted in a fail. The man was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and his vehicle is impounded for 30 days.
