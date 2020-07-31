The Trail Times is hoping readers find fun ways to beat the heat this August long weekend as temperatures are expected to soar. Please note our office is closed on Monday for the civic holiday. (Jim Bailey photo)

Sunny skies in the August long forecast

Take precautions, as hot weather is in the West Kootenay forecast this weekend

Cooler weather was originally forecast for the August long weekend, but don’t get the sweater out yet.

Following a week of soaring temperatures, Friday’s forecast in Trail is expected to remain hot with a high of 39 C, before settling down to a mere 36 C for Saturday and Sunday, and a high of 33 C on Monday.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the West Kootenay earlier this week, adding: “Friday temperatures will begin to moderate as the ridge of high pressure weakens.

“The risks of heat stroke are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.”

Simple steps to beat the heat include:

Stay hydrated and keep cool.

Wear loose, light-weight clothing and shade yourself with a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.

Stay in the shade or use sunscreen to avoid sunburn.

Don’t leave anyone in the car, including pets. Temperatures can rise to 52 C within 20 minutes in a vehicle when the outside temperature is 34 C, and leaving the windows cracked open won’t make enough of a difference to make it safe.

If you have to do outside work or exercise, try to do it in the early morning or later in the evening.

Also, a reminder that the province is banning all Category 2 and 3 fires in the Southeast Fire Centre.

Campfires a half-metre high by a half-metre wide, or smaller, are still allowed, as well as cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes. Anyone lighting a campfire must maintain a fireguard by removing flammable debris from around the campfire area and have a hand tool or at least eight litres of water available nearby to properly extinguish the fire.


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Non-resident travel to Haida Gwaii shut down amid COVID outbreak
Next story
West Kootenay campgrounds at capacity most nights

Just Posted

Sunny skies in the August long forecast

Take precautions, as hot weather is in the West Kootenay forecast this weekend

West Kootenay campgrounds at capacity most nights

Campers line up each morning hoping to secure an available site.

Kootenay heritage register adds 21 sites

Nearly a third of the sites relate to Japanese internment camps in the Slocan Valley

Horoscopes for the week

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Yana Woods named recipient of Bev LaPointe Scholarship

Woods will attend Selkirk College for welding in the fall

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Five people are battling the disease in hospital

Non-resident travel to Haida Gwaii shut down amid COVID outbreak

Province will enforce travel restrictions from islands and mainland

DFO will not lay charges against Texan who snatched baby seal in Port McNeill

Public education about marine mammal safety better route, DFO says

130 cases of COVID-19 linked to Kelowna as reporting classification changes

Four new cases across Interior Health region

CBSA cracks down on U.S. travellers heading for Alaska then staying in B.C.

U.S. travellers approved to enter Canada will have a deadline to return back over border

B.C. tackles wildfire prediction, new strategies to respond

Interior universities team up to gather, model data

85% of B.C. wildfires since April have been human-caused

August is usually the hottest month of the year – bringing with it most of B.C.’s wildfires

COVID-19: Minimum income for farm tax status waived in B.C.

B.C. Liberals want to allow food sale from home kitchens

‘Dangerous game’ on rail line killed Surrey teen in 2018: B.C. coroner

Jack Stroud, 15, died on July 4, 2018 after being struck by a train

Most Read