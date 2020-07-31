Sunny skies in the August long forecast

Take precautions, as hot weather is in the West Kootenay forecast this weekend

Cooler weather was originally forecast for the August long weekend, but don’t get the sweater out yet.

Following a week of soaring temperatures, Friday’s forecast in Trail is expected to remain hot with a high of 39 C, before settling down to a mere 36 C for Saturday and Sunday, and a high of 33 C on Monday.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the West Kootenay earlier this week, adding: “Friday temperatures will begin to moderate as the ridge of high pressure weakens.

“The risks of heat stroke are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.”

Simple steps to beat the heat include:

Stay hydrated and keep cool.

Wear loose, light-weight clothing and shade yourself with a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.

Stay in the shade or use sunscreen to avoid sunburn.

Don’t leave anyone in the car, including pets. Temperatures can rise to 52 C within 20 minutes in a vehicle when the outside temperature is 34 C, and leaving the windows cracked open won’t make enough of a difference to make it safe.

If you have to do outside work or exercise, try to do it in the early morning or later in the evening.

Also, a reminder that the province is banning all Category 2 and 3 fires in the Southeast Fire Centre.

Campfires a half-metre high by a half-metre wide, or smaller, are still allowed, as well as cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes. Anyone lighting a campfire must maintain a fireguard by removing flammable debris from around the campfire area and have a hand tool or at least eight litres of water available nearby to properly extinguish the fire.



sports@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter