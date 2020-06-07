Suspect arrested in arson fire that destroyed two Castlegar homes

A suspect has been arrested for arson in an incident that destroyed two Castlegar homes on June 5.

According to a press release, the Castlegar RCMP is working alongside fire investigators to determine exactly where and by what means the fire started. But the preliminary investigation has revealed the fire to be suspicious in nature.

Around 11 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to Yew Street in north Castlegar where two homes were fully engulfed in flames.

RELATED: Two Castlegar homes destroyed in fire

All residents of the homes escaped without injury.

“At this time the fire has been determined to be an arson, a suspect has been identified and arrested,” said RCMP spokesperson Corp. Chris Manseau.

“Video from the area has been obtained, and is being released in the hopes that witnesses or the public can further identify the person believed to be the suspect.”

The RCMP are also requesting the public’s assistance for any additional video surveillance they may have from the area of Yew Street from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, June 5.

If you have information on this investigation please contact the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721.



betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarRCMP



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.