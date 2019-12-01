Trail Times file photo

Suspected carbon monoxide poisoning sends 3 to Trail hospital

Trail Station 374 responded to CO call Friday night

Three people were taken to the hospital in Trail late Friday after showing symptoms of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.

The report of carbon monoxide exposure was called into the regional fire department just after 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 29, Captain Jason Milne stated in a Dec. 1 news brief.

A crew of three first responders from Station 374 arrived at the East Trail residence, located in the 1300 block of Third Avenue, within six minutes.

“All three occupants had symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning and were transported to KBRH (Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital),” Milne reported.

“Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue would like to remind you to install a working CO alarm on every storey of your home. Make sure to test and clean your carbon monoxide alarms regularly and replace them according to the manufacturer’s instructions.”

Milne lists the incident as under control at 11:16 p.m.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, tasteless and colorless gas.

Signs and symptoms of CO poisoning are many, people may display one or more, and are as follows: headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, flu-like symptoms, shortness of breath on exertion, impaired judgment, memory problems, walking problems, confusion, brain damage, depression, hallucinations, agitation, chest pain, drowsiness, visual changes, fainting and/or seizures.

Carbon monoxide is formed when organic compounds burn.

Causes of carbon monoxide poisoning are numerous; common sources are motor vehicle exhausts, fires, engine fumes of any type and non-electric heaters.

Other fairly common causes of carbon monoxide poisoning are as follows: gas water heaters, kerosene space heaters, propane heaters and stoves, gasoline and diesel-powered generators, propane fueled forklifts, indoor tractor pulls, boat engines, charcoal grills, cigarette smoke from wildfires, spray paint solvents, degreasers and paint removers (especially if burnt).

