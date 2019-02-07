B.C. legislature executives Gary Lenz and Craig James speak from their lawyer’s office after their suspension, Nov. 27, 2018. (Black Press files)

Suspended B.C. legislature officers respond to Speaker’s allegations

Craig James, Gary Lenz say they gave detailed answers to MLA committee

The suspended officers of the B.C. legislature have filed their responses to allegations of unnecessary spending from Speaker Darryl Plecas.

Their submissions to the MLA management committee were not released Thursday, but Clerk of the House Craig James and Sergeant at Arms Gary Lenz issued statements saying they have responded in detail to the string of reports and documents that Plecas released after calling for a police investigation of legislature operations last summer.

James said he expects his response to be released.

RELATED: Legal battle ahead for suspended B.C. legislature staff

RELATED: Extend freedom of information law, B.C. watchdogs say

“I have responded to the concerns expressed about my behaviour as best as I can in the short time allowed to me and in the absence of access to records and staff,” James said. “I maintain, as I have all along, that I have not done anything wrong which justifies the actions that have been taken against me, or the unfair and prejudicial manner in which those actions have been taken.”

Lenz also called for his full response to be released.

“I have maintained from the day when I was publicly removed from my position and the legislative buildings under police escort that I have committed no wrongdoing,” Lenz said. “I urge the Legislative Assembly Management Committee to review my response carefully. It is my hope that I will quickly be exonerated.”

The committee, with representatives from the NDP, B.C. Liberals and B.C. Greens, is considering whether to continue their suspension with pay or take further action as RCMP and two special prosecutors go over evidence submitted to them by Plecas.

B.C. Auditor General Carol Bellringer has also indicated she will review operation of the B.C. legislature’s $70 million budget, a process that could take up to a year.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kootenay Boundary firefighters rescue child trapped in park
Next story
Do you control the thermostat based on comfort or saving money?

Just Posted

Adopt a Senior and Mistletoe Market donate over $2,000

The project and Christmastime market raised money to help residents in-need of personal items

Kootenay Boundary firefighters rescue child trapped in park

The young girl became stuck under some logs in Beaver Bend Park, across from the Warfield school

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email the Trail Times at editor@trailtimes.ca

Trail arts council presents Sunday Cinema, Valentine tea with jazz

Grapevine: List of events in Trail and Greater Area for the week of Feb. 7 to Feb. 13

Warfield embarks on age-friendly planning

Those interested in joining the Age-Friendly Task Force are encouraged to call the village office

B.C. opioid overdoses still killing four people a day, health officials say

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry pleads for clean alternative to fentanyl-contaminated street drugs

Toews scores in OT as Blackhawks edge Canucks 4-3

Pettersson nets 25th of year in losing cause for Vancouver

VIDEO: 2020 New Holland Canadian Juniors will playout in the Lower Mainland

Three-time national champ Tyler Tardi on hand for annoucement – excited to possibly compete at home.

Suspended B.C. legislature officers respond to Speaker’s allegations

Craig James, Gary Lenz say they gave detailed answers to MLA committee

Man wins $888,000 from B.C. doctor for medication error that left him ‘totally disabled’

‘He is not the same man he was before his hospitalization,’ judge says

Do you control the thermostat based on comfort or saving money?

A survey from BC Hdyro suggests this is one of the most contentious arguments couples have

Not much Elections Canada can do about fake news spread about candidates

The NDP has asked the commissioner of elections, Yves Cote, to investigate the mansion matter

Training dummy or actual body? B.C. RCMP recovery mission takes a humorous turn

“Cold and unresponsive” body was DND training dummy

ICBC expecting $1.18 billion annual loss as new injury caps take effect

Injury lawyers ramping up opposition to minor injury tribunal

Most Read