Taking a break from West Kelowna wildfire for some puppy therapy

When the community of Glenrosa was rocked by a wildfire this week, residents didn’t hesitate to thank those who came to their rescue.

The Mount Law wildfire sparked Sunday afternoon and quickly grew out of control forcing the evacuation of residents from more than 400 homes, most of which were allowed to return home on Tuesday evening.

In the days following, residents took to Facebook asking what they could do to thank firefighters for their hard work in keeping the homes safe from flames.

West Kelowna restaurant Pizzamoreh opened its doors to offer free breakfast to those fleeing from fires in the Interior as well as firefighters.

But, two West Kelowna friends had a different idea — puppies. Who doesn’t love a cuddle with a puppy amid extreme anxiety and tension?

Samara and Danielle along with eight adorable puppies stopped by the Glenrosa neighbourhood, on Monday, where firefighters were staging.

The firefighters quickly lined up for some puppy therapy. While the stop was brief it was certainly well received by those on the front lines who took the time to get in a cuddle before heading back out to fight the Mount Law fire, which continues to burn at 800 hectares.

