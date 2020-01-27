Talin Verigin elected SD 20 trustee

Talin Verigin won the SD 20 byelection to represent RDCK Areas I and J.

Kootenay Columbia School District 20 has a new board member. Talin Verigin received the most votes in Saturday’s byelection.

Preliminary results give Verigin a landslide over the other candidates with 186 votes. Nicole Hergert received 58, Karen Waldal received 24, Holly Martin received 18 votes and Jennifer Burton received nine.

Verigin will represent RDCK electoral Area I and part of Area J including Pass Creek, Shoreacres, Thrums, Glade, Tarrys, Brilliant and Ootischenia.

The area doesn’t actually have any schools, which may partially account for the low voter turnout seen on voting day. Only 295 people cast ballots, just nine per cent of registered voters.

Verigin will complete the remainder of the school board’s current four-year-term which began in November 2018. He replaces Teri Ferworn, who resigned.

