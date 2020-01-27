Talin Verigin won the SD 20 byelection to represent RDCK Areas I and J.

Talin Verigin elected SD 20 trustee

Verigin will represent rural Castlegar RDCK Areas I and J.

Kootenay Columbia School District 20 has a new board member. Talin Verigin received the most votes in Saturday’s byelection.

Preliminary results give Verigin a landslide over the other candidates with 186 votes. Nicole Hergert received 58, Karen Waldal received 24, Holly Martin received 18 votes and Jennifer Burton received nine.

Verigin will represent RDCK electoral Area I and part of Area J including Pass Creek, Shoreacres, Thrums, Glade, Tarrys, Brilliant and Ootischenia.

The area doesn’t actually have any schools, which may partially account for the low voter turnout seen on voting day. Only 295 people cast ballots, just nine per cent of registered voters.

Verigin will complete the remainder of the school board’s current four-year-term which began in November 2018. He replaces Teri Ferworn, who resigned.

RELATED: Meet the candidates for the SD 20 byelection

RELATED: Byelection for rural Castlegar school trustee set


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kobe Bryant’s helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
Next story
Coastal GasLink stresses pipeline ‘on a schedule’ as B.C. appoints liaison for Wet’suwet’en

Just Posted

Talin Verigin elected SD 20 trustee

Verigin will represent rural Castlegar RDCK Areas I and J.

Wenatchee Wild earn split with Trail Smoke Eaters with shootout win

Trail Smoke Eaters open with 4-3 win, then fall 2-1 after nine-round shootout in Wenatchee,

School District 8: No visiting Chinese students have coronavirus

SD8 says its international students have already been screened for the virus

Literacy Week coming to Trail: Make reading time, family time

Family Literacy Week in B.C. runs Jan. 26 to Feb. 2

The Voice of Raisin: A whiff down memory lane

The Trail Times is introducing a new column. Benjamin Howard recently moved… Continue reading

VIDEO: Canada’s first presumptive case of coronavirus officially confirmed

Both patient and wife arrived on a China Southern Airlines flight after having been to Wuhan

BC Place lights up in purple and yellow to honour Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash

Whistleblower says Iranian-Americans questioned at Peace Arch crossing were targeted

Immigration lawyer says response from Customs Border Protection is a ‘total cover up’

Feds ask Canadians to stop all travel to epicentre of coronavirus in China

More than 2,000 people have been infected

‘Big money’ funding B.C. politics now mostly from taxpayers

Campaign targets $16 million and counting in ‘politician welfare’

Ski lift closed at B.C. mountain over alleged actions of former employee

‘We are actively investigating and dealing with the actions of a former employee,’ said the resort

VIDEO: Music stars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Grammys award show

Music artists including Billy Ray Cyrus, Rick Ross and Kirk Franklin paid tribute to Bryant

John Lennon’s psychedelic Rolls-Royce on display at Royal BC Museum

The classic car has been a favourite for Beatles fans from Victoria and internationally

Coastal GasLink stresses pipeline ‘on a schedule’ as B.C. appoints liaison for Wet’suwet’en

670-kilometre pipeline is schedule to be completed by end of 2023

Most Read