Teck asks public to stop building illegal trails in Rossland

The company said illegal trail building can destroy habitat for at-risk species

Teck says unauthorized trail building in Rossland isn’t new. Photo: Andrew Hudson

Teck is asking the public to stop building unauthorized trails in the Deerpark Hill area in Rossland.

In a press release, Teck said building unauthorized trails in the area can impact the water flow and water quality of downstream areas like the Centennial wetland.

“In general, Rossland has had issues with unauthorized trail building in the past,” said Teck community relations leader Jayne Garry.

“However, it’s gotten worse over the last few months with people having time off and the world being a little different.”

The introduction of invasive species and the loss of habitat for at-risk species are other issues associated with illegal trail building.

The mountain navaretia, a small wildflower that is found only in Rossland and one other area in Canada, is especially vulnerable to loss of habitat.

Most of the new trail that have been built are mountain bike trails, according to Garry.

People are also asked to not access the secondary peak of Deerpark Hill with an off-road motorized vehicle and to obey signs in the area.

The Deerpark Hill Area is located southwest of Rossland.

READ MORE: Kootenay Columbia Trails Society gears up to build two new trails

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.