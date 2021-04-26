THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Teen boy, 15, dies in hospital after being stabbed in Vancouver park

A fundraiser has been started for the boy’s family

A teenage boy has died from his injuries after being stabbed in a Vancouver park on Saturday (April 24) afternoon.

On Monday, Vancouver police said the 15-year-old died while being treated at BC Children’s Hospital.

“The young victim passed away Sunday afternoon in (BC) Children’s Hospital, 24 hours after medical staff attempted life-saving surgery,” said Sgt. Steve Addison.

The stabbing took place during a fight between two groups of teens in Almond Park on Vancouver’s west side, near Alma Street and West 13th Avenue. Police believe the teen who died was stabbed in the chest by another teen, causing him to collapse and lose consciousness.

A fundraiser has been started for the family of the boy who died.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose in connection to the fight but cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Police said he remains in custody and will have a bail hearing later today.

During a press conference Monday, Addison said there were fears being raised by families who lived nearby. He said that police believed that the two groups of teenagers knew each other and that there was no ongoing risk to the public.

“I wouldn’t hesitate to take my own family out to that park,” Addison said, adding police did not see any ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 604-717-2500, or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Teen in critical condition after stabbing on Vancouver’s West Side

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

stabbingVancouver

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada to get 1.9M vaccine doses this week, including first Johnson & Johnson shots
Next story
Received 1st dose of COVID vaccine before April 6? B.C. says its time to register for 2nd

Just Posted

Trail Smoke Eaters defenceman Carson Hemenway steps into a point shot blocked by the Cranbrook defender in a 4-3 shootout win on Sunday in Penticton. Photo: Steve Piccolo
Wolford lifts Smokies to come-from-behind shootout win

Trail Smoke Eaters improve to 6-6 with 4-3 shootout win over Cranbrook Bucks

The Iron Colt Development received its development permit at Rossland council earlier this month.
City of Rossland gives go ahead for Iron Colt development permit

A multi-family, 16 unit townhouse project will be built into the hillside overlooking the city

Art Benzer and Gord McAlpine have kept track of the traffic on Antenna Trail in Montrose with over 23,000 hikers signing the book at the top of the mountain since 2013. Photo: Jim Bailey
COVID inspires record number of hikes up West Kootenay trail

A popular hike up Montrose trail grows in popularity during pandemic year

(Trail RCMP photo)
Trail response teams help man off ledge

Trail RCMP, firefighters, and emergency services help distraught man suffering mental health crisis

Students from the three schools may be bussed to Stanley Humphries next year. Photo by John Boivin
UPDATE: Two positive COVID-19 cases reported at Castlegar’s high school

Exposure at Stanley Humphries Secondary School occurred April 19 - 20

Director Chloe Zhao, left, appears with actress Frances McDormand on the set of “Nomadland.” (Searchlight Pictures via AP)
VIDEO: ‘Nomadland’ wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars

The ‘Nomadland’ victory, while widely expected, nevertheless capped the extraordinary rise of Chloé Zhao

Inflation rose 2.2 per cent in March 2021 compared to March 2020, according to Statistics Canada. Month-to-month inflation rose 1.1 per cent in March over February. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
Inflation up 2.2 per in March but figures reflect declines during pandemic

Monthly inflation rose 1.1 per cent in March over February

NDP MP Sheila Malcolmson speaks with the media about her private members bill regarding abandoned vessels, in Ottawa on Thursday, November 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. to add mental health, substance use support for youth to 15 communities

Roughly $56 million, as part of the 2021 provincial budget, will be used to launch the teams

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: Agassiz cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

A syringe is loaded with COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Received 1st dose of COVID vaccine before April 6? B.C. says its time to register for 2nd

Individuals who have not registered via the provincial system should do so starting May 1

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Teen boy, 15, dies in hospital after being stabbed in Vancouver park

A fundraiser has been started for the boy’s family

FILE – British Columbia Attorney General David Eby listens during a news conference in Vancouver, on Friday May 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Attorney General David Eby to testify at money laundering inquiry

Inquiry came after reports revealed gaming, real estate, luxury vehicles were being used to launder money

According to the World Health Organization website, resistance in gonorrhea started after the introduction of antimicrobials – a class of drug that kills micro-organisms – in the beginning of the 20th century. And since then, resistance has been building. (Pixabay photo)
Worrisome cases of ‘super-gonorrhea’ reported throughout the world

Gonorrhea gains resistance to antibiotics, says World Health Organization

Puppies that will become RCMP police dogs play outside B.C. RCMP Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Animals at risk as B.C. falls behind in educating veterinarians: society

Letter says shortage means animal food security is at risk, rescue groups are limited in saving animals

Most Read