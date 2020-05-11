Temporary closure of Glover Road starts Tuesday

City of Trail says the job should wrap up Wednesday

Photo shows work done on Glover Road in the fall of 2017. (Trail Times file photo)

The city is giving locals the heads up that roadwork is about to start on a busy West Trail hill.

Beginning Tuesday, May 12, city contractors will be milling and paving various sections on Glover Road.

This work is anticipated to be completed by the end of day Wednesday, May 13.

Traffic Restrictions:

In order to safely and efficiently complete this infrastructure improvement, the road will be restricted to local traffic only.

Police and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

Local Transit – # 41 Binns will run the initial portion of the route up the Gulch then return via the turnaround at Star Grocery to town.

View all routes at www.bctransit.com/west-kootenay

Truck Traffic:

There will be increased truck traffic in the construction area.

Local traffic, be aware and use extra caution while driving.

As well, there may be noise and vibration as a result of the construction.

Due to the nature of the work, there may be increased levels of dust near the work site.

Dust control measures will be put in place to manage these impacts.

This project serves to improve local infrastructure throughout the city. If you have any questions or require additional information, contact David Moorhead, the city’s Road and Grounds Superintendent at 250.364.0840.

City of Trailinfrastructure