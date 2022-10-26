Photo: Unsplash

Temporary road closures for downtown Trail event

Check out the Trail Times on Thursday for news about a Spooktacular show

A portion of Esplanade Avenue and the parking lot near the Trail Riverfront Centre will be closed from Thursday, October 27 to Saturday, October 29, and Esplanade Avenue and Helena Street to Cedar Avenue will be closed from Friday, October 28 to Saturday, October 29.

The temporary closures are to accommodate the set-up and activities for the City of Trail’s annual Spooktacular event taking place on Saturday, October 29 from 11 am to 3 pm.

“We ask downtown motorists to take extra caution during the event and to watch for signage and follow any temporary detours,” the city advises.

