Trail Public Works Department will be working on test holes for the watermain on Charles Lakes Drive between Gyro Park and Sunningdale on Wednesday and Thursday. (File Photo)

Trail Public Works Department will be working on test holes for the watermain on Charles Lakes Drive between Gyro Park and Sunningdale on Wednesday and Thursday. (File Photo)

Test work for watermain underway on Charles Lakes Dr. in Sunningdale

Expect delays on Thursday and Friday as Trail public works drill test holes for watermain

Greater Trail residents can expect delays if traveling into Sunningdale over the next couple days.

On Wednesday, Dec. 8 and Thursday, Dec. 9, the City of Trail Public Works Department will be working on test holes for the watermain on Charles Lakes Drive between Gyro Park and Sunningdale.

Traffic control personnel will be onsite to direct the flow of traffic.

The city says it is thankul for your patience and apologize for the inconvenience.

Questions or concerns about this project can be directed to the Public Works Department at 250-364-0840.

Previous story
Floodwaters keep ‘coming and coming’ as storms bring widespread damage to parts of Hawaii

Just Posted

Paulson Pass has a passion for coffee and released his single Coffee with You last week. Photo: contributed
Rossland musician, Paulson Pass, releases new single

Trail Public Works Department will be working on test holes for the watermain on Charles Lakes Drive between Gyro Park and Sunningdale on Wednesday and Thursday. (File Photo)
Test work for watermain underway on Charles Lakes Dr. in Sunningdale

(Photo: Metro creative stock)
Vaccination rates among children vary across Interior Health region

Riley Brandt was named to the USports all-star team set to face off against Team Canada’s potential world junior squad in Calgary this weekend. Photo: contributed
Trail player named to USports all-star team