Test work for watermain underway on Charles Lakes Dr. in Sunningdale

Expect delays on Thursday and Friday as Trail public works drill test holes for watermain

Trail Public Works Department will be working on test holes for the watermain on Charles Lakes Drive between Gyro Park and Sunningdale on Wednesday and Thursday. (File Photo)

Greater Trail residents can expect delays if traveling into Sunningdale over the next couple days.

On Wednesday, Dec. 8 and Thursday, Dec. 9, the City of Trail Public Works Department will be working on test holes for the watermain on Charles Lakes Drive between Gyro Park and Sunningdale.

Traffic control personnel will be onsite to direct the flow of traffic.

The city says it is thankul for your patience and apologize for the inconvenience.

Questions or concerns about this project can be directed to the Public Works Department at 250-364-0840.