Snow removal will begin tonight, Friday Jan. 7, at 10 p.m. in downtown Trail. Photo: Jim Bailey

Snow removal will begin tonight, Friday Jan. 7, at 10 p.m. in downtown Trail. Photo: Jim Bailey

The city begins snow removal in downtown Trail

Trail city crews will start its snow removal efforts at 10 p.m. Friday night (Jan. 7)

The City of Trail will begin snow removal tonight.

The trucks and loaders will be in the downtown core removing snow Friday, Jan. 7 starting at 10 p.m., so there will be no parking in the area during that time.

The Greater Trail area saw more than 20 cm of snow in the past three days, and is expected to get up to 5 cm on Friday.

The city will start snow removal on Rossland Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 8 a.m.

According to the city’s snow plowing priorities, city workers have 76 kilometers (152 lane kilometers) of roads to maintain throughout the city and has 14 pieces of equipment including loaders, sand spreaders, snow plows, and a grader.

From mid-November to March, the City has at least one employee on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The number of employees involved in snow removal is dependent on the amount and duration of snowfall.

According to the website, seniors 65 and over looking for snow shoveling assistance can call the Trail Family and Individual Resource (FAIR) Centre Society at 250-364-2326 ext. 233.

Costs are on a sliding scale according to income with subsidies for eligible low income seniors.

City crews thank you for your ongoing patience and cooperation during this heavy snow fall week.

City of Trail

Previous story
High elevation, high numbers: B.C. resort towns report COVID spikes
Next story
Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son

Just Posted

Snow removal will begin tonight, Friday Jan. 7, at 10 p.m. in downtown Trail. Photo: Jim Bailey
The city begins snow removal in downtown Trail

Congratulations to Jenneka Plug and Matt Chessor of Rossland who ushered in 2022 with not one but two New Years babies.The couple’s twin boys, Dawson and Harvey Plug, were the first to arrive in the new year, and were born on Jan. 5 at 4:01 a.m. and 4:46 a.m. respectively at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.
Congratulations, it’s twins

Interior Health image
No appointment necessary for rapid COVID-19 tests in Interior Health

According to survey results, the strongest motivation among British Columbians to reduce their energy use was, of course, to help lower their monthly energy costs (89 per cent), followed closely by 83 per cent saying energy efficiency measures made their home more comfortable and 82 per cent saying that lowering energy use is an important way for them to help reduce the effects of climate change. Photo: Rohan Makhecha/Unsplash
Survey says British Columbians putting plenty of energy into reducing power consumption