The city begins snow removal in downtown Trail

The City of Trail will begin snow removal tonight.

The trucks and loaders will be in the downtown core removing snow Friday, Jan. 7 starting at 10 p.m., so there will be no parking in the area during that time.

The Greater Trail area saw more than 20 cm of snow in the past three days, and is expected to get up to 5 cm on Friday.

The city will start snow removal on Rossland Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 8 a.m.

According to the city’s snow plowing priorities, city workers have 76 kilometers (152 lane kilometers) of roads to maintain throughout the city and has 14 pieces of equipment including loaders, sand spreaders, snow plows, and a grader.

From mid-November to March, the City has at least one employee on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The number of employees involved in snow removal is dependent on the amount and duration of snowfall.

According to the website, seniors 65 and over looking for snow shoveling assistance can call the Trail Family and Individual Resource (FAIR) Centre Society at 250-364-2326 ext. 233.

Costs are on a sliding scale according to income with subsidies for eligible low income seniors.

City crews thank you for your ongoing patience and cooperation during this heavy snow fall week.

City of Trail