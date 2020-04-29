Thieves targeting unlocked cars and sheds in Greater Trail

Report suspicious activity to the non-emergency line at the Trail detachment

After more reports of attempted break-ins, Trail police are reminding locals to be vigilant with crime prevention measures by locking up their property.

The first case was reported from a homeowner in Warfield on Friday morning at 5:30 a.m.

Police say an unknown suspect attempted to break into a shed on a property located on Oxford Street.

The perpetrator did not gain access and nothing was stolen from the shed.

Another incident happened on Saturday night at 11:30 p.m.

The district RCMP received a report that a male suspect dressed in dark clothing was checking car door handles as he walked along Fourth Avenue, in Trail.

The male did not gain access to any of the locked vehicles.

“The RCMP is warning the public that thieves continue to target unlocked vehicles and sheds in the early hours of the morning,” advises Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

“Please check to make sure your vehicles and sheds are locked and secured,” he said. “And please remove any items of value from your vehicle.”

Report any suspicious activity and people in your neighbourhood to the Trail detachment non-emergency line at 250.364.2566.

