Porteau Cove, located 20 kilometres south of Squamish along the Sea-to-Sky Highway. (RCMP handout)

Toddler airlifted to hospital after falling from dock near Squamish

The girl, 18-months-old, was air lifted to BC Children’s Hospital after falling into water at Porteau Cove

An 18-month-old girl is lucky to be alive thanks to a Good Samaritan who saved her after falling from a dock at Porteau Cove, 20 kilometres south of Squamish.

RCMP said in a news release Tuesday afternoon that the child had slipped through a railing from one of the upper decks earlier that day, falling into the waters below.

READ ALSO: Man killed at Vancouver construction site in possible electrocution

An unidentified man, not related to the toddler, jumped into the water and rescued her. She was then transported by air ambulance to BC Children’s Hospital where she is now listed in stable condition, police said.

Cpl. Sascha Banks said investigators are looking to speak to any witnesses who watched the incident unfold.

“We have yet to identify the man who rescued the girl from the water, but I have no doubt that he was that little girl’s guardian angel,” Banks said.

