Traffic diversion in Warfield on Wednesday for emergency training exercise

Teck Trail Operations is staging an emergency response exercise tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 3.
The mock exercise will involve community and mutual aid partners including members in the Regional District Kootenay Boundary Emergency Program from Trail and Warfield, Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue, RCMP, BC Ambulance Service, Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital, the school district, and FortisBC.
The session will take place at Teck’s Warfield Operations from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
During this time, there will be an increase in emergency response vehicles in the area and Bingay Road will be closed to traffic. Traffic can detour via Highway 22.
This exercise is an opportunity to continually enhance mutual preparedness in partnership with local communities and mutual aid partners.
The session is being coordinated with the assistance of a consulting firm specializing in crisis management.
Emergency management refers to the organization and management of resources and responsibilities for dealing with all humanitarian aspects of emergencies including preparedness, response, mitigation, and recovery. The aim is to reduce the harmful effects of all hazards, including disasters.
