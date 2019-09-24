File photo/Black Press

Traffic stop leads Trail cops to drugs and stolen property

The case unfolded Sept. 16 in the Pend D’Oreille

Two people are facing a number of charges after a roadside check in the Pend D’Oreille yielded a stash of drugs and a bounty of stolen property last week.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, the Trail and Greater District RCMP conducted a traffic stop and investigation into a male driver, 37, and his 24-year-old female passenger on Seven Mile Dam Road.

“The investigation led to the recovery of stolen property, the seizure of drugs, and the discovery of other offences,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported Sept. 23.

“The pair was found to be in possession of small amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and ketamine contrary to … the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. A search of their vehicle by the RCMP led to the recovery of a significant amount of stolen property.”

Further, police say the driver was prohibited from operating a motor vehicle contrary to Section 95 of the British Columbia Motor Vehicle Act.

As well, the driver and his female passenger breached a lawful condition to have “no contact” with each other.

“The pair is also facing other criminal charges stemming from previous occurrences in Trail, Salmo, Nelson, and Abbotsford,” Wicentowich said.

“The RCMP continue to investigate.”

The man was remanded into custody and is scheduled for a first appearance in Rossland Provincial Court on Thursday, Sept. 24.

The 24-year-old female passenger was released on a Recognizance of Bail with several conditions. She is slated for a first court appearance in Castlegar Provincial Court on Oct. 17.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. granted injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law
Next story
B.C. RCMP seize 1.5 kg of drugs following search warrants

Just Posted

Traffic stop leads Trail cops to drugs and stolen property

The case unfolded Sept. 16 in the Pend D’Oreille

Indoor cannabis facility proposed for Nelson

Nelson Cannabis Collective wants to set up shop within city limits

Recycler’s fine nears $23,000 for workplace violations in Trail

WorkSafeBC imposed a $22,886.62 penalty in August

Rossland developer hopes project will bring affordable seniors’ housing

Cezary Ksiazek has been trying to build on the old Cooke St School site for years

Silver City Class of ‘74

Graduates from JL Crowe recently celebrated their 45th reunion in Trail

VIDEO: “How dare you?” Greta Thunberg addresses UN climate summit

‘We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and yet all you can talk about is money.’

B.C. RCMP seize 1.5 kg of drugs following search warrants

Kelowna RCMP arrested two men and said more arrests will likely follow

B.C. granted injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

Judge says bill must be blocked until courts can decide validity

Deer freed in Courtenay after leg gets stuck in jerry can cap

Animal tranquilized to allow officers to cut plastic ring off

Trudeau takes fight to Singh’s B.C. riding, while Scheer continues in Ontario

Liberal leader campaigns in NDP leader’s riding of Burnaby South

VIDEO: Canada undefeated at close of round robin play at the 2019 World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor Championship in B.C.

Last win was the hardest

Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame unveils class of 2019

Five-time Olympic judo coach Hiroshi Nakamura will be one of several entering the hall

B.C. supports Scheer’s call for federal money laundering inquiry: Eby

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said during a campaign stop in Ontario that he would call a public inquiry

Pettersson has 4 points as Canucks dump Ottawa 6-4

Vancouver wins NHL pre-season tilt in Abbotsford

Most Read