Traffic stop leads Trail cops to drugs and stolen property

The case unfolded Sept. 16 in the Pend D’Oreille

Two people are facing a number of charges after a roadside check in the Pend D’Oreille yielded a stash of drugs and a bounty of stolen property last week.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, the Trail and Greater District RCMP conducted a traffic stop and investigation into a male driver, 37, and his 24-year-old female passenger on Seven Mile Dam Road.

“The investigation led to the recovery of stolen property, the seizure of drugs, and the discovery of other offences,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported Sept. 23.

“The pair was found to be in possession of small amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and ketamine contrary to … the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. A search of their vehicle by the RCMP led to the recovery of a significant amount of stolen property.”

Further, police say the driver was prohibited from operating a motor vehicle contrary to Section 95 of the British Columbia Motor Vehicle Act.

As well, the driver and his female passenger breached a lawful condition to have “no contact” with each other.

“The pair is also facing other criminal charges stemming from previous occurrences in Trail, Salmo, Nelson, and Abbotsford,” Wicentowich said.

“The RCMP continue to investigate.”

The man was remanded into custody and is scheduled for a first appearance in Rossland Provincial Court on Thursday, Sept. 24.

The 24-year-old female passenger was released on a Recognizance of Bail with several conditions. She is slated for a first court appearance in Castlegar Provincial Court on Oct. 17.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter