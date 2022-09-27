Trail and District RCMP: bear facts and briefs

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 3:08 a.m., Trail and Greater District RCMP, Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue, and EHS responded to a 29-year-old Trail man who was pinned between his vehicle and a locked gate located on Lookout Avenue, in West Trail.

The man was at the front of his vehicle and checking his engine when his vehicle, left in neutral, rolled forward.

The weight of the vehicle pinned his leg against the gate and trapped him in place The man screamed for help for a few hours until heard by a nearby resident who reported the yelling to the RCMP. KBFRF used a specialized tool to free the man’s pinned leg from between the gate and vehicle. EHS transported the 29-year-old Trail man to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital for medical treatment.

“It was an unfortunate incident for the man to be caught in this unique position. We are happy that someone heard the yelling and contacted authorities to help being this to a successful conclusion,” said Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

Later that evening around 10 p.m., a frontline RCMP officer responded to a 39-year-old woman aggressively panhandling on the 700 block of Victoria Street in downtown Trail.

The Trail woman had allegedly been smacking the windows of vehicles parked in the drive-thru lane of a local business while demanding money from the occupants. The officer located and arrested the woman for Causing a Disturbance. The woman allegedly resisted her arrest, spit on the officer, and threatened to kill the officer.

The woman was later released on conditions and will make a future court appearance to face criminal charges. Trail RCMP will forward one count of Causing a Disturbance, one count of Uttering Threats, and Assaulting a Police Officer to Crown Counsel for review.

“Trail RCMP will continue to work with government, local partners, and the community in hopes of improving the safety and overall well-being of downtown Trail,” said Wicentowich

At 5 a.m., Friday, Sept. 16, a frontline Trail RCMP officer responded to a frantic report of a black bear eating garbage inside a residence in the 200 block of Railway Avenue in Trail.

The occupants hid from the bear inside locked rooms inside the residence until the police arrived. The officer attended and scared off the black bear as he approached the property.

The officer observed that the bear had strewn garbage inside and outside of the residence. The officer requested that the occupants clean up the garbage to prevent a further encounter.

On the same day just before 2 p.m., an RCMP officer responded to a report of a 61-year-old Trail man who had allegedly crashed in his 2008 Honda Accord on Highway 3B, near Red Mountain, in Rossland.

The officer attended the scene and discovered that the Honda had sustained serious front-end damage and was blocking both lanes of the highway. The officer located the man a short distance from his vehicle.

The officer observed that the man’s ability to drive was likely impaired by alcohol after a short investigation. The officer entered into an impaired driving investigation.

A demand was read to the man, who provided a sample of breath roadside that resulted in a fail.

The 61-year-old Trail man was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP) and had his vehicle impounded for up to 30 days.

