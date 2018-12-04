Trail appoints new utilities superintendent

A Utilities Superintendent is a key overseer of water and waste management in the city

Speers took on his new role as Utilities Superintendent on Monday. Submitted photo

There’s a new person in charge of the overall operation and maintenance of the City of Trail’s water treatment, distribution and wastewater collection.

The municipality announced Friday that Craig Speers has been appointed as the city’s new Utilities Superintendent.

Speers began his new role on Monday. He was formerly a journeyman mechanic with Trail public works, and was chosen from 15 applications for the position, said Chief Administrative Officer David Perehudoff.

“In addition to his recent municipal work in Trail, Craig brings many years of experience in managerial and civil infrastructure installation gained from previous private sector work,” Perehudoff said. “Craig is a great fit for the position and we are very pleased to welcome him into his new role.”

Speers grew up in Salmo and earned his red seal heavy-duty mechanic certificate through Caribou College in Kamloops.

He also has training and certificates in equipment operating, health and safety for managers, risk assessment, site supervision and customer base management.

“My public sector work was mostly local in Trail and surrounding communities,” said Speers. “I worked for a local general contractor and owned and operated an excavation business. I was responsible for site and foundation work, storm and sewer installation, demolition, landscaping, road building and all aspects of subdivision development, including site supervision. I also worked for the largest privately-owned equipment dealer in the world, Brandt Tractor, as their Product Support Manager for the Castlegar branch.”