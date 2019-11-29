Trail bridge goes red on Thursday to honour annual vigil

For the month of November and up until Human Rights Day on Dec. 10, there is heightened publicity and discussion, both locally and globally, focused on the ongoing and persistent issue of violence against women.
In Trail, a local committee dedicated to ending violence against women was grateful for the use of the Mills Office Supplies display window to help residents remember Canada’s murdered and missing indigenous women as well as many other victims, including the 14 women students massacred in Montreal 30 years ago.
“The red dresses and roses are powerful symbols of the many women who have died violently,” says Ann Godderis, an outreach and education advocate from WINS Transition House.
“And they symbolize the need for deep, systemic changes in our society to bring about equality and justice.”
Though the window display comes down today, the observance will continue on Thursday, Dec. 5, with all welcome to take part in the annual Vigil to End Violence Against Women.
The event will be held in the Bridge View Café, located at 1290 Esplanade Ave.(FortisBC building), from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
“This simple commemoration will help participants remember and honour the many women in our country and the world who have been affected by violence and abuse,” Godderis said.
“To help mark the occasion, the City of Trail will use red lights on the Victoria Street Bridge.”
The vigil marks the 30th anniversary of a horrific crime that took place in Montreal on Dec. 6, 1989, when a man entered the School of Engineering at École Polytechnique and systematically murdered 14 young women.
In 1991, the Parliament of Canada declared a Day of Remembrance and Action to End Violence Against Women.
Because of logistical reasons, the vigil in Trail will take place the evening before the actual anniversary.
For more information call Trail FAIR during office hours: 250.364.2326.