Trail care home COVID cases remain at two

The number of COVID-19 cases at Rose Wood Village remains at two residents, according to Interior Health’s most recent report dated Sept. 7.
These are the first two cases detected in a long-term care facility in the Trail area since the pandemic began. The health authority reported them Aug. 30.
B.C. confirmed 2,425 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday. Of those, 838 stemmed from Interior Health.
Of the active B.C.-wide cases, 255 individuals were in hospital, 126 of those patients in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
As of press time Wednesday, 85.1 per cent (3.9M+) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 77.6 per cent (3.5M+) received their second dose.
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter