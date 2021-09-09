B.C. health authorities continue to operate walk-in clinics around the province. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online or by calling 1.833.838.2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week. Photo: Fusion Medical Animation/Unsplash

Trail care home COVID cases remain at two

Interior Health reported Aug. 30 that two Rose Wood Village residents tested positive for COVID

The number of COVID-19 cases at Rose Wood Village remains at two residents, according to Interior Health’s most recent report dated Sept. 7.

These are the first two cases detected in a long-term care facility in the Trail area since the pandemic began. The health authority reported them Aug. 30.

B.C. confirmed 2,425 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday. Of those, 838 stemmed from Interior Health.

Of the active B.C.-wide cases, 255 individuals were in hospital, 126 of those patients in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

As of press time Wednesday, 85.1 per cent (3.9M+) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 77.6 per cent (3.5M+) received their second dose.

