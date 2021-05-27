Trail celebrates Tourism Week 2021

The view of the Columbia River from the walkway at Gyro Park to Sunningdale is especially picturesque this week. Photo: Jessee Regnier

The City of Trail joins towns and cities across the province this week in recognizing Tourism Week 2021.

The week applauds British Columbia’s tourism operators and businesses, and the remarkable contributions the industry makes every day to the provincial economy and cultural fabric.

On the homefront, the City of Trail encourages locals to explore their own backyard, supporting local small businesses and tourism sector. Trail council is also encouraging and reminding visitors to be responsible, respectful, and support a sustainable tourism economy in the region.

“These past 14 months have proven extremely challenging for local business, not only our accommodators, restaurants, and small business, but also the arts and performance industry, recreation and organized sports whose operations and activities draw people and dollars to our community,” says Trail Mayor Lisa Pasin.

“We are beyond proud of the ingenuity of our business community who adapted to public health orders so creatively either through private theatre rentals, virtual programming and service delivery, or take-out and outdoor dining options.”

Tourism Week 2021 represents an opportunity to celebrate the contribution of local accommodations, attractions, restaurants, and retail businesses.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it new and unprecedented challenges for tourism operators and small businesses. This week, Trail also celebrates the resilience of these businesses and their contribution to our communities far beyond the direct impact of tourism, Pasin said.

“I encourage all tourism operators to explore funding opportunities, including the recently announced Major Anchor Attractions Program through the provincial government, to assess your eligibility for funding,” she continued.

“In addition, be sure to connect with staff of the Trail Visitor Centre in the Riverfront Centre, who act as a fantastic resource and advocate for local business when assisting visitors and locals, alike.”

The 2021 Trail Visitor Guide is now in circulation across the province and the city’s visitor services staff is ready to welcome visitors when it is safe to do so.

Pasin adds, “In the meantime, grab a copy for yourself at the Trail Riverfront Centre and re-visit Trail with us.”

Read more: Drop in Trail tourism reflects regional COVID-19 impacts

Read more: Trail Riverfront Centre draws in 9,000 visitors a month (2018)

A 2021 Tourism Impact Report published by the British Columbia Regional Tourism Secretariat highlighted the continued concerns of small businesses across the Kootenay Rockies Region.

Respondents pointed to worries about the future impact of financial hardship on their business, continued frustration with flow of information about government policies, concern with accessibility of support programs, and fears about going into another summer season with travel restrictions still in place.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailTourism