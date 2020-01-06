Trail cops reveal holidays arrests, including two men naked in public

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich got down to the bare bones of a litany of scenes the Trail cops were summoned to over the holidays in his first news brief of 2020, issued Monday, Jan. 6.

To start with, Greater Trail RCMP officers had two public nudity cases to deal with.

The first happened at dinnertime on Boxing Day at a licenced establishment in downtown Trail, described as being located on the 1200 block of Bay Avenue.

At 5 p.m. on Dec. 26, police responded to the report of a naked, intoxicated male allegedly causing a disturbance in the pub.

Wicentowich says the 34-year-old man from Sturgeon Country, AB, removed his clothes and danced around naked after staff asked him to leave the place.

“Another patron escorted the male suspect outside the establishment and into the custody of the RCMP,” the sergeant said. “The male suspect was arrested by the RCMP and lodged into the Trail and Greater District Detachment cell block until sober,” he added.

“The male suspect was visiting Trail during the Christmas season and had no recollection of the incident when sober.”

The next public nudity case stretched out over the span of several weeks.

Numerous complaints about a man allegedly walking, running, and driving while naked in the Trail area were called into the Trail RCMP in the months of November and December.

Stemming from those calls, Wicentowich says the RCMP forwarded charges against the 35-year old male suspect for Public Nudity contrary to … the Criminal Code related to four incidents that occurred from Dec. 7 to Dec. 12.

“Criminal charges for public nudity are reviewed and approved by Provincial Crown Counsel on a case-by-case basis,” he explained.

The Trail man is slated for his first appearance in the Rossland courthouse on Feb. 6.

Names of suspects are not released until charges are officially sworn in by Crown counsel.



