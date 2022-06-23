Trail council awards contracts, decides on green bins

Trail will go with the 80L free green bin for curbside organics pickup when the service begins in 2023.

Trail’s Governance and Operations Committee attended to business at their June 13 meeting.

The Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre (TALC), Trail Memorial Centre (TMC) and Butler Park will be getting new doors after GOC awarded a $63,000 contract to Corvus Construction.

The city did not receive any bids after sending out a request for proposal (RFP), so approached Corvus to acquire their service.

According to the staff report: “They did not provide a response to the city’s original RFP because they did not have supplier pricing by the time the RFP closed.”

The local construction company is well known to the city and has performed carpentry work at the TMC, including floor replacement and asbestos removal.

Corvus Construction’s quote includes replacement of the glass doors exiting the pool natatorium onto the sun deck at the TALC, four wood doors at the Butler Park grandstands, and the exit doors by the Smoke Eaters dressing room of the TMC.

Council also awarded the contract for repairing TALC’s pool water filter tanks to Coastal Corrosion Services Ltd.

The city will pay Coastal Corrosion $60,200 before taxes, fees and charges. The project budget will also be increased from $50,000 to $66,000, which includes a 10 per cent contingency. The additional cost is to be funded from prior years’ surplus.

“This particular agency has suggested going forward on a time and materials basis, and that can come with some level of unknown or risk in the budget so that’s where the 10 per cent comes from,” said recreation director Trisha Davison.

Green bins

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) asked for direction from Trail council on which bins to use with the McKelvey Creek green bin organics project.

The curbside collection program for organic waste will commence in 2023, and the type of bin selected has raised concern from residents that they will not be sufficiently bear-proof.

“No collection bins are entirely bear-proof, but the bear resistant bins have a higher level of certainty in being bear safe,” said Corporate Officer Michelle McIsaac.

The RDKB originally chose an 80L critter resistant bin at a cost of $50 per bin that will be distributed free of charge. However, upon further public consultation they are also offering a 120L bear resistant bin worth $200, that will be supplied for the differential price of $150 per bin.

If Trail decided to make mandatory the bear resistant bin it would cost the city an extra $424,000.

City staff recommended that council support the initial bin allocation, the free 80L bin. Residents can choose the 120L bear-proof bins on a first-come first-serve basis, but the $150 cost would come out of their own pockets.

Coun. and regional director Colleen Jones added that there will be a bear awareness program available to residents and urged council to make a decision promptly based on the current price and the RDKB recommendation.

The motion to select the 80L bins was carried unanimously.

The cost of the McKelvey Creek Watershed Curbside Collection Green Bin Project is estimated at just over $1,050,000. The project received a provincial grant worth more than $700,000 and the remaining balance of over $350,000 was provided by the reserves of RDKB regional solid waste service budget.

City of TrailinfrastructureKootenay Boundary Regional District