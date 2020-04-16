Trail detachment modifies service amid COVID-19

A telephone is available outside the RCMP office door

The Trail and Greater District RCMP is reminding the public to educate themselves – and stay vigilant – on new frauds and scams arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, for example, is reporting that scammers are setting up websites to sell bogus products, and using fake emails, texts, and social media posts as a ruse to take your money and get your personal information.

The emails and posts may be promoting awareness and prevention tips, and fake information about cases in your neighborhood. They also may be asking you to donate to victims, offering advice on unproven treatments, offering protective gear or detection kits, or fake home sanitizing services.

The RCMP remind the public that there are currently no vaccines or drugs approved to treat or prevent coronavirus.

On the homefront, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says the detachment is receiving more calls involving the subject of COVID-19.

“We ask the public to respect social distancing rules, (two metres apart), and to abide by public space closures and from gathering in groups until the pandemic is over,” he told the Times.

“We are receiving calls about members of the public who may need a reminder to abide by the current guidelines aimed at flattening the COVID-19 curve.”

Since the pandemic started, the RCMP has also changed the way they respond to calls.

“Police officers will likely call complainants in non-emergency situations to determine if police attendance is required,” he explained. “Local police officers may be wearing face masks, face shields, gloves or taking other protective measures when responding to calls for service. We are doing our best to protect our officers and the public from COVID-19,” Wicentowich said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic will pass. In the meantime, the RCMP will continue to work with our local leaders, medical community, community partners, and the public to maintain community safety during this crisis.”

To further reduce the chance of contamination, the Trail detachment has closed its front desk lobby until further notice.

The public will still be provided with the same level of service; however, visitors will have to use the RCMP phone located just outside the front door of the detachment to speak to an employee or police officer.

Non-essential services such as fingerprinting and criminal record checks are suspended until further notice as a means to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

These measures are being reassessed daily but may remain in effect until the peak of the virus has passed.

The 9-1-1 service is not affected.

City of TrailCoronavirusCrimeKootenay Boundary Regional District