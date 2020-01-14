Trail digging out after heavy snow dump

Snow removal operations will continue around the city on Tuesday

With many property owners and businesses still digging out after a weekend of heavy snow in Trail proper, the city is reminding residents how it prioritizes municipal snow removal.

The first order of business for Trail public works crews is to begin plowing at major collectors and emergency routes such as Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital, the Warfield Hill Road (from Warfield Teck operations to Highway 22), and bus routes.

After those main thoroughfares are looked after, next comes the city centre, including parking lots and the Aquatic Centre.

“Downtown Trail snow removal will continue (Tuesday) morning,” the city stated early Monday. “Crews have completed the three major roads, and the side streets will be done tomorrow. Thank you for your patience and stay safe and warm, everyone.”

Once those streets are cleared, light traffic volume roads such as Lilac Crescent (Glenmerry) and Park Street (East Trail) are attended to, and finally residential streets and parking lots.

“When all five priorities have been accomplished, lanes will be plowed and all other streets widened,” the city states. “In general, sand is not used on level streets except when extreme icing conditions are experienced.”

The municipality asks residents to help out with snow removal operations by removing all unused vehicles from the streets from November to March, and to ensure all vehicles are parked as close to the curb or sidewalk as possible.

The City of Trail has 76 kilometers (152 lane kilometers) of roads to maintain. The public works fleet has 14 pieces of equipment including loaders, sand spreaders, snow plows, and a grader.

From mid November to March, at least one municipal employee is on duty 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The number of employees involved in snow removal is dependent on the amount and duration of snowfall.

All questions and concerns about snow removal operations should be directed to public works at 250.364.0840.