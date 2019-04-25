Trail doctor honoured for his work in rural medicine

Dr. Blair Stanley says he’s optimistic about future of rural health care

Dr. Blair Stanley was awarded a Fellowship of Rural and Remote Medicine from a national medical group earlier this month.

A doctor who worked for decades in the Grreater Trail area has been recognized by his peers.

The Society of Rural Physicians of Canada presented Dr. Blair Stanley with a Fellowship of Rural and Remote Medicine at its recent annual meeting in Halifax.

Stanley, who was born and raised in Trail and lived in Rossland, was cited for his years of expertise in the practice of rural medicine in Canada.

“I feel really flattered and honoured. It’s not something I was necessarily expecting. It was really nice to be validated and recognized in that way,” he told the Rossland News.

Stanley worked as a family physician at clinics in the Trail and Fruitvale area for 25 years.

He says when he first got into medicine, he wanted to be a neurosurgeon, and then he found himself missing home.

“I thought, I really want to go home and practice in Trail,” he says. “Then I found myself in medical school loving everything, every specialty area I was training in, and realized I really wanted to be a jack-of-all-trades.”

He also realized that above all, he loved the relationships rural doctors have with their patients, and says that’s where his strength lies.

“I still love practicing family medicine,” he says. “I love being with people and helping them and supporting them.”

He says rural medicine means doctors work in everything from psychiatry to emergency work to maternity care.

“The medicine is different than it is in more urban-based communities,” he says. “It’s quite remarkable what some of the primary-care docs are doing in our region. It’s quite amazing, the scope of practice they have.”

Rural medicine has become more complex, and the workload on doctors has increased, he says. But even with all the pressure on the health care system, Stanley says he sees improvement in the care that rural folks get from the system.

“When I started out 25 years ago, we did a lot more reactive medicine,” he says. “We kind of waited until people became sick. What I’ve noticed is our medicine has become more pro-active, and preventative.

“I think our patients are living better and longer with diseases that would have resulted in earlier demise when I first started practice.”

He said he remains an optimist about rural medicine, and sees the increasing role of nurse-practitioners as the future of rural medicine in Canada. He’s been a promoter and supporter of such collaborative teams, and used the system in his Trail clinic for years.

“I’m very optimistic about that, because it provides a supportive, holistic approach,” he says. “We’re trying to create these inter-disciplinary ‘homes’ for patients so they can feel looked after and secure in the primary care.”

His work includes planting the seeds for the future of medicine. Working with a group called the Rural Education Action Plan, he’s been helping develop an online mentoring program for rural high school students thinking of going into the health care field.

Stanley recently moved to Vernon from the West Kootenay, though he still has lots of family in the area.

He thanked his wife, and his parents, for their support over the years.

Previous story
Two in critical condition, several still in hospital after Langley deck collapse
Next story
Premier Horgan talks jobs and opportunity at Castlegar mill

Just Posted

Finishing touches coming to Trail Sk8Park

Council awarded the landscaping contract to a company well known to the city

Trail doctor honoured for his work in rural medicine

Dr. Blair Stanley says he’s optimistic about future of rural health care

Letter cuts through ‘fog of misinformation’

Letter to the Editor from Joslyn Sharp of Trail

Wonderful Webster School celebration rekindles memories

Letter to the Editor from Beth Truant of Warfield

Recycle major appliances for free in Kootenay Boundary

Free service begins May 1; Refrigerant appliances not included at Greater Trail regional landfill

VIDEO: Driver in bizarre hit-and-run at B.C. car dealership turns herself in

Police believe alcohol was a factor in incident causing estimated $15,000 in damages

RCMP arrest B.C. man following threatening Vaisakhi Facebook post

Post made reference to pressure cooker bomb at massive Surrey parade

B.C. woman pleads for people to stop stealing daffodils meant to honour cancer victims

Cynthia Bentley honours memory of those lost to cancer by planting 100 daffodils each year

University mourns student who died in B.C. canoeing accident

Andrew Milner, 19, was in his second year with the University of Calgary’s basketball program

Canfor temporarily shutting down lumber mills across B.C.

Low lumber prices and the high cost of fibre are the cause of curtailment, according to the company

Two in critical condition, several still in hospital after Langley deck collapse

Close relative Satwant Garcha makes daily trips to visit those injured at the wedding

Allegedly intoxicated man arrested after 3 paramedics attacked at Kamloops hospital

Paramedics had transported the man to Royal Inlands Hospital for medical treatment

Canadian privacy watchdogs find major shortcomings in Facebook probe

The probe followed reports that Facebook had let an outside organization use an app to access users’ personal info

B.C., Ottawa talk 50/50 split on abandoned bus-route service

B.C. has paid $2 million on a bus service for the northern part of the province

Most Read