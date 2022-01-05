Trail emergency responders meet with highway contractor after 4 stuck trucks back up traffic

The Trail area was hit with upwards of 25 cm of snow by Monday morning

Image of the trucks stuck on the Warfield Hill Monday. Photo: Amy Shepherd posted this photo on the West Kootenay Highway & Road Conditions Facebook page.

The Trail RCMP responded to a Highway 3B scene on Monday afternoon after four commercial tractor-trailer units became stuck on the Warfield hill.

Police report that weather and road conditions were a factor due to a large amount of snow that fell that day. Fortunately, a local contractor was able to free all four units while Trail RCMP conducted traffic control.

“Trail RCMP and Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue met with the Ministry of Transportation and Yellowhead Road and Bridge Maintenance to discuss local roads most affected by the winter season and storms,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, Trail detachment commander, reported Wednesday.

“The meeting was productive and informative,” he advised. “There is a lot of great information available to the public through social media and websites to help determine if and when someone should drive during adverse winter conditions.”

Wicentowich cautions all commuters to be prepared with knowledge of winter road conditions, proper winter tires, and a roadside emergency kit.

“This is the best thing a driver can do before heading out onto winter roads,” Wicentowich adds. “Avoiding driving during poor conditions is the easy way to avoid an incident.”

To report a road issue or hazardous conditions directly to Yellowhead Road and Bridge Maintenance visit: yrb.ca.

Information about current winter driving conditions and highway cameras live feeds is available at: DriveBC.ca.

