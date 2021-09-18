First responders in the Trail area are asking the public to secure or dispose of pallets and cardboard on their properties. Photo: John Moore/Unsplash

Trail first responders urge locals to remove pallets and cardboard from properties

These materials are being used to build makeshift shelters and/or start fires to keep warm

As temperatures start to drop going into fall, Greater Trail first responders are asking businesses, property owners, and tenants to secure or remove flammables like pallets and cardboard from their yards.

The reason for this request is that the materials are being used to build temporary shelters and fires, potentially creating a risk to public safety.

“This risk may increase as weather gets colder in the coming winter months,” states Sgt. Mike Wicentowich on behalf of the Trail RCMP detachment, municipal bylaw enforcement, and regional fire rescue.

“This will also help reduce the accumulation of temporary shelters and garbage in the area,” he added.

“We will spend less time and resources removing and cleaning up impromptu encampments and help keep the City of Trail vibrant with everyone’s assistance.”

