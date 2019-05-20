Trail Times photo

Trail house fire under investigation

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue responded early Monday

A house fire in East Trail early Monday is under investigation by the Greater Trail RCMP and regional fire department.

A crew of 13 firefighters were called to a multi-plex residence on 4th Avenue just after 2:30 a.m., May 20.

“The first arriving engine with three firefighters were met with multiple fires in a four-plex,” reported Captain Greg Ferraby Monday afternoon.

“The duty crew was able to contain the fire until more crews arrived.”

Four members from Station 372 Warfield attended alongside nine firefighters from Station 374 Trail.

The incident is listed as under control by 3:15 a.m.

Previous story
Search crews rescue kids, 6 and 7, stranded overnight on Coquitlam mountain

Just Posted

New head of library services at Trail Riverfront Centre

Samantha Murphy filled various positions at the Trail library over the past 5 years

St. Michael’s KIDS Care Centre and Little Saints kindergarten celebrated

Little Saints Junior Kindergarten will be ready to go this fall

Historic maps reveal obscure Arrow Lake place names

Place Names: Little-known Arrow Lakes names

A hint of NHL favoritism?

“There will certainly be lots of side stories, bottom stories, involved to draw my attention.”

Police investigating felling of old cedars at Cottonwood Lake

One of the cedars was 300 to 450 years old

QUIZ: Test your knowledge of Victoria Day

How much do you know about the monarch whose day we celebrate each May?

Facebook takes down anti-vaxxer page that used image of late Canadian girl

Facebook said that the social media company has disabled the anti-vaccination page

Search crews rescue kids, 6 and 7, stranded overnight on Coquitlam mountain

Father and two youngsters fall down a steep, treacherous cliff while hiking Burke Mountain

Raptors beat Bucks 118-112 in 2OT thriller

Leonard has 36 points as Toronto cuts Milwaukee’s series lead to 2-1

‘Teams that win are tight’: B.C. Lions search for chemistry at training camp

The Lions added more than 50 new faces over the off-season, from coaching staff to key players

Rescue crews suspend search for Okanagan kayaker missing for three days

71-year-old Zygmunt Janiewicz was reported missing Friday

B.C. VIEWS: Reality of our plastic recycling routine exposed

Turns out dear old China wasn’t doing such a great job

Carbon dioxide at highest levels for over 2.5 million years, expert warns of 100 years of disruption

CO2 levels rising rapidly, now higher than at any point in humanity’s history

B.C. ferry stops to let black bear swim past near Nanaimo

Queen of Oak Bay brakes for wildlife in Nanaimo’s Departure Bay

Most Read