(Trail Times file photo)

Trail library offers curb-side pick up

The Riverfront Centre closed to the public in mid-March

In efforts to keep patrons reading, the Trail and District Public Library is advising members they can now place orders for curbside pick-up.

Director Sam Murphy says members can email their orders to curbside@trail.ca or call 250.364.1731 and library staff will pick and check out the titles for them.

“When your curbside order is ready, a staff member will contact you to schedule a pick up time,” Murphy said.

To prevent against potential viral transmission, library materials are packed in single-use bags and when returned, held in isolation for 72 hours.

“Even though the Riverfront Centre is closed, the library is still open and we have lots of options for members,” said Murphy.

For more information on curbside pick-up or virtual services, visit www.traillibrary.com.

The Rossland Public Library also launched a new pick-up service to help members safely access library offerings during the pandemic.

Library members can request material by phone, email or through an online catalogue.

Staff will gather the material from the library shelves and put it in single-use paper bags. Once the request is available for pick-up, staff will call the member to let them know it is ready.

Pick-ups are at the library’s front door between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday.

“Stories help us through the tough times and we are happy to be able to return a way of sharing stories that most are familiar with to the community once again,” said library director Beverley Rintoul.

“Our digital services have been well used and we hope people will continue to find uplifting stories in all their forms.”

Both public libraries shut down their physical locations in mid-March due to COVID-19 restrictions.

