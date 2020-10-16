The city is looking to fill a vacant seat on the Community Safety Task Force with a member of the community-at-large. Photo: Danielle MacInnes on Unsplash

Trail looking for task force volunteer

The person will sit as a member from the community-at-large on the Community Safety Task Force

Besides shuttering Trail businesses and shutting down city services in early March, the COVID-19 pandemic also put a stop to key public safety-centric meetings run by the Community Safety Task Force.

Read more: Trail officially launched Community Safety Task Force

After months of no movement from the task force, some members re-engaged in September.

Those in attendance expressed their commitment to continue on with the task force, and they voiced interest in taking on a more active role.

With this in mind, council has updated the group’s terms of reference (committee structure) and is now inviting applications for the appointment of a community representative to the Community Safety Task Force.

The volunteer will fill a vacant seat on behalf of the community-at-large.

Those interested are asked to sent a letter stating their interest and background to Michelle McIsaac, Corporate Administrator City of Trail. Letters can be emailed to mmcisaac@trail.ca or mailed to city hall at 1394 Pine Avenue, V1R 4E6.

The deadline is Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Read more: Trail task force recommends more needle drops

Read more: Trail moves ahead on crime-fighting tactics

In short, the task force formed last year with the objective of providing input to council on matters impacting community safety and on strategies to prevent and reduce crime in the community.

Membership on the committee includes a broad cross-section of individuals with a vested interest in community safety.

Those include: one member of Trail city council; one senior city staff member; the Trail RCMP (sergeant or designate); Interior Health; Trail FAIR Society; Trail Association for Community Living/Career Development Services; the Trail chamber; a local security service provider; and up to three members of the community-at-large.

For more information contact Trail Coun. Sandy Santori at 250.231.4242 or email ssantori@trail.ca.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Trail looking for task force volunteer

The person will sit as a member from the community-at-large on the Community Safety Task Force
