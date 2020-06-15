(Black Press file photo)

Trail man fined after posting video of himself speeding

Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reports on a few cases police attended to the first week of June

The Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment weekly media report contains details of police investigations into impaired driving cases, an excessive speeding video uploaded to the internet, a suspicious occurrence involving two youths, and the CERB scam.

Impaired driving

• June 4, at 9:41 p.m., the Trail and Greater District RCMP conducted an impaired driving investigation on Highway 22, near Trail. The driver, a 44-year-old Castlegar man, failed a roadside screening device breath test administered by an RCMP officer and was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP) and had his vehicle impounded for 30 days.

• June 5, at 3:17 a.m., the Trail and Greater District RCMP conducted an investigation into a 22-year-old Rossland man, for having care and control of a vehicle while allegedly impaired by alcohol. The male allegedly failed a roadside screening device breath test administered by an RCMP officer. He was issued a 90-day IRP and had his vehicle impounded for 30 days.

Driver posts video of himself speeding excessively

• June 5, at 7:22 p.m., the Trail and Greater District RCMP launched an investigation after a local resident posted a video online of himself allegedly driving his vehicle at speeds in excess of 180 km/hr. The 18-year-old Trail man was issued a $483 violation ticket for Excessive Speed.

Assist general public

• June 6, at 10:30 p.m., the Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to a complaint from an elderly resident living on Second Avenue in Trail. The 91-year-old woman reported that someone was lightly knocking on her front door and she was afraid as she was not expecting anyone at her residence.

Upon arrival, frontline RCMP officers discovered that a neighbour and emergency paramedics with BC Emergency Health Services had been pounding on the woman’s door trying to get her attention.

Police learned that a concerned family member had contacted the woman’s neighbour and requested a well-being check after she couldn’t be reached by phone. It was determined that the elderly woman had left her phone off the hook and had forgotten to wear her hearing aids.

She was found to be in good health.

Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) Fraud

Identity theft and fraud complaints related to Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) are directly connected to the increasing number of frauds on identity theft victims and on the federal government.

For a full news release on CERB Frauds issued by BC Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) visit the BC RCMP Website.

The general public can report CERB fraud to their local RCMP detachment or Service Canada.

The public can Call Service Canada or to provide information on CERB fraud by sending an email to the public email address NC-NHQ-INTEGRITY-INT@servicecanada.gc.ca.

Report all frauds and attempted frauds, including CERB frauds, to the Canadian Anti Fraud Centre’s online reporting system.

City of TrailRCMP Briefs

