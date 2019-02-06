Trail man charged in explosive house fire

Trail RCMP will not release the suspect’s name until official charges are sworn in March 7

A Trail man is facing charges related to an alleged explosion and fire that destroyed a Rossland Avenue home last year.

The 43-year old is slated for his first appearance in Rossland Provincial Court next month to answer to three separate counts stemming from the May 25 blaze.

Those charges are:

· Produce a Scheduled Substance (Cannabis Oil) contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

· Possess of Anything (Butane) for Production of a Scheduled Substance contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

· Arson by Negligence

The man’s name will not be released until official charges are sworn in by the Crown on March 7.

The Gulch home was the epicentre of another incident back in December. An on-site contractor had inadvertently hit a natural gas line during teardown. The subsequent gas leak prompted an evacuation of 10-plus surrounding properties and backed up traffic for hours while first responders held the scene and FortisBC crews repaired the pipe.

Later that day, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich revealed that the cause of the reported explosion and fire had been determined, and charges would be forthcoming.



