All blood tests are on referral from a physician or nurse practitioner. (Unsplash photo)

Trail medical lab makes changes amid pandemic

Rossland and Salmo clinics are not seeing immunocompromised or suspect/symptomatic patients.

We’ve heard from Kootenay Boundary doctors and nurse practitioners that they are open for business, though consultations are initially being done by phone.

But what about patients with pre-existing conditions who require regular lab work to stay optimally healthy?

Or, what about those who become acutely ill and require blood collection for further diagnosis?

They must appear in person to have blood work drawn.

Given the collection lab is often full in downtown Trail, sometimes spilling into the hallway of the medical building, how is the public -and lab workers – staying safe during a pandemic and time of physical distancing?

Previous: Seniors group tackles wait times at Trail blood collection clinic

“Interior Health is taking additional precautions to protect our patients and staff in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Susan Duncan, Interior Health spokesperson told the Trail Times.

In Trail, the hours of operation at the outpatient lab for the public have changed to 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with immunocompromised/at risk patient hours from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Patients experiencing symptoms must call ahead and will be given an appointment between 3:30 and 4 p.m. for blood work. That phone number is 250.368.8141.

As well, Rossland and Salmo clinics are not seeing immunocompromised or suspect/symptomatic patients.

The patients will be booked for an appointment at the Trail outpatient clinic.

Duncan says increased cleaning has been implemented within all Interior Health outpatient facilities.

“People are also reminded that if their blood test is not urgent and doesn’t affect their care to stay at home or practise physical distancing if they must go out,” she said.

“And all blood tests are on referral from a physician or nurse practitioner.”

Physicians across Interior Health have been asked to refer only those patients for whom laboratory testing is deemed to be urgent and where results will immediately impact care management.

BC HealthCity of TrailCoronavirusLocal News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Used gloves and masks go in the garbage,’ says irked B.C. mayor
Next story
Selkirk College gives back during COVID-19 crisis

Just Posted

Trail medical lab makes changes amid pandemic

Rossland and Salmo clinics are not seeing immunocompromised or suspect/symptomatic patients.

Selkirk College gives back during COVID-19 crisis

Staff have been delivering grocery items and medical supplies to those in need during pandemic

Cominco, West Kootenay Power, perpetuated in place names

Place Names: Consolidated Mining and Smelting (CM&S) became Cominco, then Teck-Cominco, then Teck

Reminder to boarders, Trail Sk8Park is closed

Trail bylaw enforcement regularly patrols city playgrounds and parks

Castlegar hospice director says COVID-19 measures make serving the dying heartbreaking

Social distancing brings big challenges to offering support

VIDEO: ‘Used gloves and masks go in the garbage,’ says irked B.C. mayor

Health officials have said single-use gloves won’t do much to curb the spread of COVID-19

COVID-19: postponed surgeries will be done, B.C. health minister says

Contract with private surgical clinic to help clear backlog

Black Press Media ad sparks discussion about value of community newspapers

White Rock resident hopes front-page note shines light on revenue loss during COVID-19 crisis

53 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., four new deaths

B.C. has 498 active confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus

Don’t stop going to the doctor, just do it virtually: B.C. association

Doctors encourage patients to access telephone, online visits

B.C. Ferries cuts service levels by half, ceases sailings from three terminals

New schedules take effect Saturday, April 4

Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

Canada Revenue Agency portal expected to open next week

Dogs are property, not kids, B.C. judge tells former couple

Court decision made on competing lawsuits over Zeus and Aurora — a pit bull and pit bull cross

B.C. senior gives blood for 200th time, has ‘saved’ 600 lives

There was no cutting of cake for Harvey Rempel but he’s challenging youth to start donating blood

Most Read