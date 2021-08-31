Trail police arrest smash-and-grab suspect

The man told Trail police he was a mystery shopper sent to test the store’s response to theft

A man tried to make off with merchandise at a Trail store after smashing a display case with a shovel. Photo: Trail RCMP

Trail RCMP arrested a man after a smash and grab attempt at a local department store.

On Aug. 16, police received a report about a 25-year-old Trail man who attempted to steal roughly $1,000 worth of goods from the Trail Walmart.

According to RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, the man allegedly used a shovel to smash the glass door to a display case in the electronics department before grabbing a number of high priced items from inside the case.

A store employee witnessed the attempted theft and alerted other employees.

The man tried to flee the store but was detained by store employees until RCMP officers arrived and took the suspect into custody.

The man unsuccessfully tried to convince the arresting officer that he was a mystery shopper sent to the store to test the store’s response to theft.

He is charged with one count of mischief and one count of theft.

The accused is slated for a first appearance in the Rossland courthouse on Nov. 10.

Camp disbanded

Trail RCMP along with city bylaw officers removed a campsite at Columbia River Skywalk without incident the morning of Aug. 20. People camping under the bridge were cooperative and left without incident.

Trail RCMP, regional firefighters and municipal bylaw officers are conducting regular foot patrols in the downtown core area to identify and monitor any issues related to such camps.

Fraud report

Police received an Aug. 20 report about a fraudster calling a Trail resident and attempting to impersonate a RCMP officer.

The fraudster asked the resident for her full name and Social Insurance Number. The resident immediately realized that this was a telephone scam and did not provide any information to the caller. Trail RCMP referred the woman to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Website for more information and additional reporting.

Trail RCMP will not request your SIN. If you are unsure about whom you are speaking with, hang up and call the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566 to speak to an officer or staff member about this type of incident.

More information can be obtained from the Canadian Anti-Fraud Website: https://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm

