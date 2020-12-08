Photo: Trail Times

Trail police asking for witnesses to indecent act

The Trail detachment received a report of an indecent act on Friday afternoon

The Trail RCMP is asking for witnesses to a daytime “indecent act” reported to the detachment on Friday.

“It is believed to be a consensual sexual act in a public place with two people of appropriate age; however, could be viewed by members of the public even though it occurred within a car,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich told the Trail Times.

“It occurred near a school crosswalk around a time that there were children catching the bus,” he said.

“We would like to investigate the matter and talk to the witness who saw the incident. It was reported to us through a third party.”

The initial investigation was launched at 3 p.m. the afternoon of Dec. 4, when the Trail police station took a call about an indecent act that had occurred approximately two hours earlier between a young adult man and a yet to be identified woman inside a passenger car parked along Rossland Avenue.

The RCMP identified, located and spoke to the man who was allegedly involved.

Witnesses, or anyone with any information can contact the Trail detachment at 250-368-2566 to speak to the investigating officer.

