Trail police called to mask confrontations

Two separate mask confrontations had Trail police called to two different local businesses on Saturday, June 19.

The first happened at 1 p.m. at a business located in the 1600-block of Marcolin Drive in Trail.

“Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to a report of a man refusing to wear a mask inside a business …,” Trail Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported Tuesday. “The man walked in and out of the business while flexing his muscles and being verbally aggressive to employees before departing the scene in a vehicle.”

The Trail RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

Three hours later, police responded to a report of a man refusing to wear a mask and yelling at other customers outside a business located in the 600-block of 10th Avenue in Montrose.

RCMP officers located the suspect, a 37-year old Montrose resident, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and continued to cause a disturbance by yelling outside the business.

“Police arrested the man for allegedly causing a disturbance in a public place,” Wicentowich said. “The man was later released from police custody after becoming sober.”

The incident remains under investigation.

COVID-19 has British Columbia remaining in an extended state of provincial state of emergency based on recommendations from B.C.’s health and emergency management officials. The original declaration was made on March 18, 2020, the day after Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer (PHO), declared a public health emergency.

With support of police and other enforcement officials, the province uses measures under the Emergency Programs Act (EPA) to limit the spread of COVID-19, including issuing tickets for owners, operators and event organizers who host an event or gathering contravening the PHO’s orders.

On July 10, 2020, the COVID-19 Related Measures Act came into force, enabling provisions created for citizens and businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to continue as needed should the provincial state of emergency end.

On Nov. 24, 2020, a mask enforcement order was introduced under the EPA, requiring masks for people over the age of 12 in public indoor settings, unless they are exempt.

On Dec. 16, 2020, enforcement measures were expanded.

