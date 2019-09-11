Trail Times file photo

Trail police catch school zone speeders

Greater Trail RCMP & West Kootenay Traffic Services join forces for 4 days

Even with a heads up from police that enforcement would be stepped up the first week of classes, Greater Trail RCMP still netted a handful of drivers going well over the posted speed limit in school zones.

One person was handed a $368 fine for driving approximately 80km/h into the Webster Elementary School zone just before 8 a.m. on Sept. 3, the first day of class.

Over the course of a four-day campaign held throughout the Kootenay Columbia school district, two drivers were written up for speeding between 21km/h to 40 km/h over the speed limit, costing them for $196 each.

Another three drivers were ticketed $138 for speeding up to 20km/h over the posted limit.

Police also issued several written notice and orders for vehicle defects as well as warnings for minor traffic violations.

“From Sept. 3 to 6, the Trail and Greater District RCMP conducted an enhanced school zone traffic enforcement campaign in partnership with West Kootenay Traffic Services and the Integrated Road Safety Unit from Nelson,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported Monday.

“The RCMP were present in every school zone in the area morning and afternoon throughout the week. The RCMP utilized marked and unmarked police vehicles, in-car radar, a hand-held laser unit, and observation to monitor and enforce speed limits,” he said.

“The RCMP are happy to report that most drivers were compliant with the 30 km/h speed limit with a few notable exceptions.”

Trail police will continue school zone traffic enforcement throughout the year, Wicentowich added.

“The RCMP would like to thank members of the Warfield fire department for partnering with them on the morning Wednesday, Sept. 4, by slowing down traffic through their presence and visibility in the Webster school zone.”

In efforts to get drivers to slow down near the grade school, the ministry installed new signs on Schofield Highway this summer. The bright yellow signage warns of a 30 km/hr speed limit from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days.

