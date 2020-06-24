Trail police destroy garbage-habituated bear

The RCMP say the bear, identifiable by certain body markings, became used to urban food sources

Urban food sources, like garbage, has led to one bear being destroyed in Trail, so far.

On Saturday afternoon, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says the detachment received another complaint about a black bear that had become a continued problem in the area of Nelson Avenue in West Trail.

He says the bruin, which was identifiable by a large and distinct bald spot on its side, was the bear that had been recently entering homes and vehicles.

“Last week, this same black bear had attempted to enter a grocery store in downtown Trail but was prevented by an employee who managed to shut the doors in time,” Wicentowich reported.

“RCMP followed the bear and watched it eat unsecured garbage around the area and at one point, climb onto a roof of a residence,” he added.

“Unfortunately, the bear was dispatched when the RCMP deemed it was safe to do so.”

To avoid more bears being killed due to habituation, police urge the public to be “bear aware” by not leaving garbage outside of their residences for any reason.

Once a bear becomes accustomed to a food source in an urban area, it may have to be destroyed if it cannot be deterred away.

Recommendations to avoid habituation include:

• Remove all food sources: like fallen fruit and garbage from your yard and around your neighbourhood;

• Make sure your outdoor freezers and fridges are locked to prevent access;

• Pick all ripe fruit immediately;

• Store your garbage inside or use an approved bear resistant trash receptacle;

• Only put garbage out on the morning of curbside pick-up;

• Keep barbeques clean and grease free;

• Do not leave pet food and/or live-stock feed out in the open. Instead, store it in a secure location.

Report wildlife encounters to the BC Conservation Officer Service non-emergency line at 1-877-952-7277. (Report All Poachers and Polluters line, or “RAPP” for short).



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bearsRCMP