Call of trees on fire came into Kootenay Boundary fire department just before 1:30 a.m.

Trail police are investigating an early morning brush fire in Shavers Bench.

Firefighters were called out to the scene on Fifth Avenue just before 1:30 a.m., March 28.

Captain Greg Ferraby from Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue reports a three-man duty crew responded to some trees that were burning, and had the incident under control by 1:40 a.m.

“The crew arrived on scene to several cedar trees on fire,” he said.

“And extinguished the fire and kept it from spreading to the residence.”

