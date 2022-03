A quick internet search shows a bike similar to the one stolen is valued at $2,500+

A bike similar to this 2011 Great Reign was stolen from a Glenmerry neighborhood on Monday. Image: Spokes

Trail police are asking the public to be on the lookout (BOLO) for a mountain bike stolen from a Glenmerry home on Monday, Feb. 28.

The stolen bike, taken from the 3000-block of Iris Crescent, is a 2011 Giant Reign model.

The bike is grey with blue writing on it, has a blue and white seat, and a big dent in the rear suspension frame.

Call the Trail RCMP at 250.364.2566 to speak to an investigator if you know the whereabouts of the mountain bike.

