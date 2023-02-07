Trail police looking for help to identify CIBC robber

The downtown Trail robbery happened Thursday afternoon just before 4 p.m.

Trail police are asking for tips to identify a bank robber who absconded with $400 from the downtown CIBC Thursday afternoon (Feb. 2).

In a Tuesday media brief, the RCMP reported that a Caucasian man wearing a yellow and gray jacket, sunglasses, blue face mask, and blue latex gloves entered CIBC and presented a note to the teller demanding money from her.

The teller complied with the demand and the robber escaped with the cash.

The suspect was last seen fleeing down Eldorado Street toward Pine Avenue shortly before 4 p.m.

Employees of the bank, located at 1298 Bay Ave., alerted police immediately after the man left.

Officers carried out extensive patrols and spoke to people in the vicinity, but they failed to locate the suspect.

Police say they questioned two possible suspects following the robbery, however the crime remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect, or witnesses that could help lead to an arrest, are urged to call the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566 to speak to an investigator.

