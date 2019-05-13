(Black Press file photo)

Trail police looking for man spotted near Friday night fires

The unidentified man was seen riding a white bicycle in East Trail/Riverside Avenue

Trail police are looking for a male seen riding a white bike near the area of town where several brush fires were started Friday night.

“On May 10, the Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP received a report that seven fires had been lit on the river bank along Columbia Avenue,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported Monday.

“The Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP is looking to speak to an unknown male riding on a white bicycle through the area at the time of the fires, and anyone else who may have witnessed who started the fires.”

Officers with the Greater Trail RCMP can be reached at 250.364.2566.

Original story: Saturday, 9 a.m.

Trail police are investigating a string of suspicious fires found burning on both sides of the river late Friday night.

It all began just before 11:30 p.m. with a call to Station 374 Trail that a brush fire was spotted on Columbia Avenue, riverside, between the old bridge and the Skywalk.

“Once we arrived on scene, we were directed to fires across the river on Riverside Avenue and three more up Columbia Avenue,” reported Captain Grant Tyson from Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue.

“In total, we responded to seven separate fires with one engine and one tender.”

Brush fires on the riverside of Columbia Avenue were located near Silver City Gardens, the tire shop, the billboard sign, and across from an apartment complex near the Trail Legion.

Tyson said there was no damage to property.

The six-man crew had the seven fires extinguished and mopped up by approximately 2:30 a.m.


