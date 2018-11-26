Trail police on the lookout for wanted man

Baker has outstanding unendorsed warrants for his arrest in northern B.C. (Submitted photo)

Trail and Greater District RCMP on the look out for Ishmani Baker, believed to be in the area

The Trail RCMP is asking locals to keep any eye out for a man wanted on arrest warrants in northern B.C.

Early Monday, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich issued a release asking the public to be on the lookout for a 21-year-old Caucasian male named Ishmani Baker.

Baker is from Fort St. John. He is described as 5’7” and 181 lbs, with blond hair and blue eyes.

“Baker has numerous outstanding unendorsed warrants for his arrest out of Fort St. John,” Wicentowich advised. “And he is believed to be in the Trail area.”

Police ask the public to not approach or attempt to apprehend Baker as he has recently managed to evade police on two occasions.

“The public is not believed to be in danger,” he added.

Anyone who sees Baker, or with information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566 or call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 to remain anonymous.

Baker’s warrants include: assault with a weapon; uttering threats; mischief under $5,000; enter dwelling with intent to commit; failing to comply with probation; and breach of undertaking .