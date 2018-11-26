Trail police on the lookout for wanted man

Trail and Greater District RCMP on the look out for Ishmani Baker, believed to be in the area

Baker has outstanding unendorsed warrants for his arrest in northern B.C. (Submitted photo)

The Trail RCMP is asking locals to keep any eye out for a man wanted on arrest warrants in northern B.C.

Early Monday, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich issued a release asking the public to be on the lookout for a 21-year-old Caucasian male named Ishmani Baker.

Baker is from Fort St. John. He is described as 5’7” and 181 lbs, with blond hair and blue eyes.

“Baker has numerous outstanding unendorsed warrants for his arrest out of Fort St. John,” Wicentowich advised. “And he is believed to be in the Trail area.”

Police ask the public to not approach or attempt to apprehend Baker as he has recently managed to evade police on two occasions.

“The public is not believed to be in danger,” he added.

Anyone who sees Baker, or with information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566 or call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 to remain anonymous.

Baker’s warrants include: assault with a weapon; uttering threats; mischief under $5,000; enter dwelling with intent to commit; failing to comply with probation; and breach of undertaking .

Previous story
Anxiety abounds at NASA as Mars landing day arrives

Just Posted

Trail police on the lookout for wanted man

Trail and Greater District RCMP on the look out for Ishmani Baker, believed to be in the area

Vernon Vipers edge Trail Smoke Eaters 1-0

The game started with a bang. Well, two bangs.

Bells jingle at Christmas Kettle in Trail

The Trail Salvation Army Church kicked off its annual kettle campaign this week

Convoy to honour tow truck driver killed while working near Castlegar

Tow trucks and emergency vehicles will drive down Columbia Ave Saturday in memory of Wayne Kernachan

Rare falcon caught in Trail spends winter in raptor rehab

A rare prairie falcon caught in Trail will spend the winter at the SORCO Raptor Rehab Centre

Mitchell named MVP as Stampeders dump Redblacks 27-16 to win Grey Cup

Calgary captures CFL crown after dropping previous two title games

Anxiety abounds at NASA as Mars landing day arrives

“Landing on Mars is one of the hardest single jobs that people have to do in planetary exploration.”

General Motors to close Oshawa plant, affecting thousands of jobs: source

A spokeswoman for GM Canada said Sunday that the company had “no news or comment tonight”

B.C. budget surplus projected to grow despite real estate, ICBC dips

Finance Minister Carole James credits higher income tax revenue

Coroner’s inquest to begin into death of former RCMP spokesman

Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre died of self-inflicted wounds in Abbotsford in 2013

Senators to resume debate on postal legislation after taking a day to reflect

The bill could receive royal assent and become law a short time later, which would force striking postal workers back to work by noon on Tuesday.

Weather Network predicts a “mixed bag” of winter weather for Canada

Western Canada will have warmer than normal temperatures this winter

Staff relocating koi away from hungry otter at Vancouver Chinese garden

The otter has eaten 10 koi already

B.C. female hockey players shortlisted for Canada Winter Games team

The final selection camp for Team B.C. will occur in late December

Most Read