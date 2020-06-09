The Bailey Street tunnel is located in East Trail, connecting 5th Avenue and Bailey Street. (Trail Times file photo)

Trail police seeking tips to ID man on motorcycle

“The girls believed the male may have been attempting to touch them as he rode past.”

Police are looking to identify a man who rode an electric motorcycle through an East Trail tunnel while two young girls were walking through.

The Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report of a suspicious occurrence from a local parent guardian on Sunday, June 7, just before 5 p.m., began Sgt. Mike Wicentowich in his weekly news brief.

“Police have learned that a 10-year-old girl and an 11 year-old-girl were walking together through the Bailey Street tunnel when an unknown male seen riding an electric motorcycle rode by them with his hand outstretched,” he explained.

"The girls believed the male may have been attempting to touch them as he rode past."

The unknown man is described as a Caucasian male in his 30’s, seen wearing a red, white, and black leather jacket and a helmet.

The electric motorcycle he was riding is reported to be red and white.

The Trail RCMP is seeking help from the general public, and would like to gather more information by speaking with the unidentified man about the incident.

Witnesses, or anyone with any information regarding this incident, is asked to call Trail detachment’s non-emergency line at 250.364.2566.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
City of TrailRCMP Briefs

Woman faces charges after reportedly biting a Trail RCMP officer
Lower Mainland man charged in sex assault of minor he allegedly met online

