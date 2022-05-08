Trail police suspect arson after car goes up in flames

Burnt out red Chevrolet HHR car in downtown Trail. Photo: Trail RCMP

Police are asking for tips from the public after a car went up in flames in downtown Trail a few weeks ago.

In the early hours of Tuesday, April 26, Trail police and and a crew of Kootenay Boundary firefighters were called to a suspicious vehicle fire in the 1500 block of Pine Avenue.

Firefighters extinguished a red Chevrolet HHR car that was nearly fully engulfed in flames by the time first responders arrived just after 3:30 a.m.

Trail RCMP is conducting an investigation into the blaze, as police suspect this was an intentionally set fire.

Anyone with information about the arson is asked to call the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566 to speak to an investigator.

A Chevrolet HHR (Heritage High Roof) is a retro-styled, high-roofed, five-door, front-wheel drive crossover.

